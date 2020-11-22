AgLines: Central Platte NRD taking orders for conservation tree and shrub seedlings

Nebraska has a proud history of planting trees. Nebraska’s 23 Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) help landowners plant more than a million conservation trees each year. The Central Platte NRD has sold more than 3.7 million trees since 1972.

Conservation trees benefit both people and animals by providing shade and shelter, reduce soil erosion, protect crops and livestock, provide food and cover for wildlife, buffer noise, provide valuable products and add beauty to our landscape.

To place an order, contact the Central Platte NRD at (308) 385-6282, email Kelly Cole at cole@cpnrd.org, or contact your local NRCS office.

Nebraska Farmers Union convention goes virtual

“107 Years of Service” is the theme for the 107th annual Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) state convention.

“For the first time ever, in order to conduct the necessary elections and business of the organization, and keep our members safe, we will be doing our convention virtually via ZOOM,” said John Hansen, NeFU president. “Instead of holding our convention in Kearney as scheduled, our convention will be held in farm homes across the state.”