AgLines: Chief Ethanol now producing USP grade ethanol in Hastings

HASTINGS — Chief Ethanol Fuels, Inc. is currently producing USP Grade Ethanol from its ethanol plant in Hastings.
Chief Ethanol has modified its current process operations to produce higher grades of ethanol for use as the active ingredient in hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 health emergency as allowed by the US Food and Drug Administration. Chief Ethanol is able to provide long-term supply of higher grades of ethanol into industrial alcohol markets. This includes Specially Denatured Alcohol that passes FCC and USP purity testing.
“We ambitiously set out to provide the higher purity needed to help with the COVID-19 hand sanitizer shortage. We were able to utilize the plant’s unique design and operational flexibility to quickly pivot to meet the increased demand for high purity ethanol,” said Duane Kristensen, vice president of operations.
The plant is capable of providing close to 10 million gallons per year of higher purity ethanol with plans for increased production. The plant has two 250,000 gallon dedicated storage tanks to help meet customer needs immediately.
“The transformation of one of the nation’s first ethanol plants to a modern industrial and fuel alcohol biorefinery, along with the superior location with access to BNSF and UP rails, provides a bright and promising future for our stakeholders,” Kristensen said. “We hope to continue to promote long term relationships with our existing and new industrial alcohol customers that will provide longevity in the supply chains of consumer products.” For sales inquiries contact Patricia Beard, Chief Ethanol Commodities Director, at 402-460-3263.
Nebraska Corn Board welcomes Next Generation Fuels Act
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association said legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives will boost long-term corn demand for clean, affordable ethanol. The Next Generation Fuels Act recognizes the high octane, low carbon benefits of corn ethanol.
“The benefits of higher blends of ethanol are numerous and we have the potential to make our fuels even better,” said Dan Nerud, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “Ethanol is a natural octane booster. Low carbon, high octane ethanol blends result in additional fuel efficiency and they greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
The Next Generation Fuels Act establishes a new 98 Research Octane Number standard for gasoline and requires sources of additional octane result in at least 30% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than unblended gasoline. This will ensure the progress already made to lower emissions through cleaner renewable fuels continues. Through advanced engine design features that take advantage of this new fuel, automakers will be able to increase engine performance and significantly improve vehicle fuel efficiency.
A new 98 RON would support mid-level blends like E25 (a 25% ethanol blend) and E30 (a 30% ethanol blend) which would generate new corn grind.
Due to its high-octane rating and other properties, ethanol is an efficient octane source. It is also the most cost-effective octane source, providing the greatest efficiency gains at the least cost to drivers while displacing the most harmful components of gasoline.
“The Next Generation Fuels Act is a step in the right direction in supporting our state’s corn farmers, but also providing clean-burning, high efficiency fuels for the American people,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “Ethanol greatly benefits consumers, our environment and our state. It’s time we remove regulatory barriers to enable the benefits of higher ethanol blends.”
NDA Director Wellman named president of the Midwest Ag Association
LINCOLN — Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman has been selected to serve as the 2021-2022 president of the Midwest Association of State Departments of Agriculture.
Wellman will work with other state agricultural leaders in the Midwest to promote, support and advance ag producers, agribusinesses and the industry as a whole. MASDA is comprised of the Departments of Agriculture from 13 Midwestern states. In addition to Nebraska, MASDA includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
“MASDA is where state ag leaders come together to represent agriculture in the Midwest,” Wellman said. “Each of our states has unique ag specialties and challenges, but we also share common goals, like creating new markets for our ag products and building on existing ones. This group addresses those challenges and goals and gives a unified voice to ag producers and agribusinesses in the Midwest.”
Wellman plans to host the annual MASDA meeting in June 2021 in Nebraska.
Fischer introduces Cattle Market Transparency Act
Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2020. The legislation would restore transparency and accountability in the cattle market by establishing regional negotiated cash minimums and equipping producers with more market information.
“The past few years have been very difficult for producers, due to tough conditions and big market disruptions such as the Holcomb plant fire and the outbreak of COVID-19,” Fischer said. “My legislation seeks to bring transparency and accountability to the cattle market. It will ensure there are a sufficient number of cash transactions to facilitate price discovery, and equip producers with more price information to assist them with their marketing decisions.”
Ken Herz, president of Nebraska Cattlemen, said that cattle market transparency — specifically, fed cattle market price discovery — has been a headline issue for Nebraska Cattlemen members over the majority of the past decade.
He said items in Fischer’s bill such as the cattle contract library and clarification of USDA-LMR confidentiality guidelines to avoid non-reporting of USDA-LMR collected data on a regional and national basis will aid in increasing cattle market transparency for all producers, along with directing USDA-AMS to establish regionally negotiated cash plus negotiated grid marketing volume minimum thresholds will enhance price discovery goals and commitments for the betterment of all cattle producers.
Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said Fischer’s bill is a “positive step forward in identifying actions to address concerns and challenges surrounding cattle markets.”
“Many of the areas identified in Senator Fischer’s legislation match up with recommendations offered by the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Cattle Markets Task Force,” Nelson said. “We look forward to working with Senator Fischer to enact change in cattle markets that will lead to positive outcomes for our state’s beef producers.”
Nebraska layers down in August
LINCOLN — All layers in Nebraska during August 2020 totaled 8.57 million, down from 9.19 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during August totaled 214 million eggs, down from 235 million in 2019. August egg production per 100 layers was 2,502 eggs, compared to 2,560 eggs in 2019.
