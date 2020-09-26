AgLines: Chief Ethanol now producing USP grade ethanol in Hastings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS — Chief Ethanol Fuels, Inc. is currently producing USP Grade Ethanol from its ethanol plant in Hastings.

Chief Ethanol has modified its current process operations to produce higher grades of ethanol for use as the active ingredient in hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 health emergency as allowed by the US Food and Drug Administration. Chief Ethanol is able to provide long-term supply of higher grades of ethanol into industrial alcohol markets. This includes Specially Denatured Alcohol that passes FCC and USP purity testing.

“We ambitiously set out to provide the higher purity needed to help with the COVID-19 hand sanitizer shortage. We were able to utilize the plant’s unique design and operational flexibility to quickly pivot to meet the increased demand for high purity ethanol,” said Duane Kristensen, vice president of operations.

The plant is capable of providing close to 10 million gallons per year of higher purity ethanol with plans for increased production. The plant has two 250,000 gallon dedicated storage tanks to help meet customer needs immediately.