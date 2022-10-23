AGLINES: CPNRD board to consider action on 2021/2022 audit

CPNRD board to consider action on 2021/2022 audit

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors will hold its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the CPNRD office, 215 Kaufman Ave., in Grand Island.

Jake Klabenes, CPA audit director of Lutz Accounting, will present the 2021/2022 audit. The board will consider action on the audit.

Also on the agenda:

— Managers report from Lyndon Vogt, General Manager.

— Natural Resources Conservation Service: Joe Krolikowski, district conservationist, and Janelle Taubenheim, resource conservationist with the Kearney Field Office, will report.

— Nebraska Association of Resources District: Jim Bendfeldt, CPNRD representative, will report.

— Nebraska Natural Resources Commission: Mick Reynolds, Middle Platte Basin representative, will report.

— Cost-share: Applications through the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation and the Central Platte NRD cost-share programs will be considered.

Future meetings are scheduled for Nov. 17, Dec. 15 (note changes in regular meeting times due to the holidays), and Jan. 26.

Central Valley Ag launches 2023 scholarship program

YORK — Central Valley Ag has launched its annual scholarship program for students pursuing higher education in an agriculturally related field. CVA will award 20 $1,000 scholarships.

“CVA is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth throughout the region,” said Chad Carlson, SVP of Talent at CVA. “And by helping our youth pursue their agricultural career, we ensure that the agricultural industry continues to grow.”

This scholarship program enables youth to continue their education on a collegiate level. Based on academic achievement, service to local communities, and knowledge of the cooperative system, the CVA Scholarship Committee will select the winners of each scholarship.

Students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees are encouraged to apply online at www.cvacoop.com/scholarships. Full details are outlined online. Scholarship deadline is March 1, 2023.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. More information about Central Valley Ag is available at www.cvacoop.com.

Applications for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association FLAGship Program now available

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the next class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program.

The FLAGship Program is a scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska. The Nebraska Corn Growers Association will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in the state of Nebraska. Three of the scholarships are set aside strictly for those students pursuing a degree directly related to agriculture. Two of the scholarships are open to non-agricultural degree seeking students.

To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of NeCGA or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. The application for the FLAGship Program must include one letter of recommendation, a current resume (not to exceed one page), as well as proof that the student is continuing their education in state. Applicants are also asked to explain issues they feel the ag industry is currently facing.

Applications must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2023. Recipients will be notified in the spring of 2023 and scholarships will be distributed in December 2023. For more information about the scholarship and an application, please visit https://necga.org/flagship-program/ or call 402-438-6459.

Central Valley Ag releases new Growing Agriculture Together series

YORK — Central Valley Ag Cooperative has announced a new series for the Growing Agriculture Together campaign. This campaign consists primarily of educational videos and free downloadable resources available in an online media center. These resources are available for anyone who wants to grow their knowledge about the agriculture industry, whether in the classroom, at home or in the workplace.

The newest series, “What is Safety?” was released earlier this month. This three-video series focuses on staying safe around grain bins, chemicals and equipment.

Cooperatives play an important role in rural communities. CVA wants to emphasis the importance of safety to producers, consumers, and employees. By providing tools through an online media center, people of all ages can expand their knowledge about the agricultural industry and understand the importance of staying safe on the farm.

“Safety is a top priority when working on the farm, or anywhere. Releasing this video series will help educate students, parents, and teachers on potential hazards on the farm, as well as precautions to take to keep themselves, and their families, safe,” said Doug Eisenmenger, safety and compliance director at CVA.

This video series dives into real-life scenarios that can happen on the farm within different aspects of agriculture. Its focus is dangers on the farm and promotes safety among those dangers.

The content provided by Growing Agriculture Together was developed internally by Central Valley Ag. In the media center, you can learn more about cooperatives, grain, energy, agronomy, feed, and of course, safety. Growing Agriculture Together provides the foundation to get that conversation started. GROW MORE www.growingagriculturetogether.com.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. More information about Central Valley Ag is available at www.cvacoop.com.