AgLines: Crazy about alpacas? Show offers chance for ‘alpaca selfies’

Smith announce bills to grow biofuels markets

Rep. Adrian Smith. R-Neb., along with the co-chairs of the House Biofuels Caucus, have introduced the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Investment and Market Expansion Act and the Adopt GREET. The two new pieces of legislation would increase access to biofuels for consumers and require the Environmental Protection Agency fully recognize their environmental benefits.

“As the second-largest ethanol producing state, Nebraska is already a leader in providing America and the world with clean, renewable fuel,” Smith said. “Ensuring EPA’s models accurately reflect ethanol’s environmental benefits and improving access to this fuel at the pump will help even more consumers choose this American energy source.”

The renewable fuels act would authorize $500 million over five years for infrastructure grants for fuel retailers and direct the EPA administrator to finalize a proposed rule to repeal E15 labeling requirements warning drivers about E15’s potential impact on cars, which may confuse and deter drivers from using E15, a blend of gasoline with 15% ethanol.

The bill would also direct the EPA administrator to finalize provisions from the same proposed rule to allow certain existing underground storage tanks to store higher blends of ethanol.