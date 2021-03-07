AgLines: Crazy about alpacas? Show offers chance for ‘alpaca selfies’

This year’s National Alpaca Show will feature a free alpaca selfie booth.
The 2021 National Alpaca Show sponsored by Alpacas of Moose Creek Ranch and Red Granite Ranch is planned for March 19 through 21 in the Five Points Bank Arena at Fonner Park.
Alpacas will be available for selfies throughout the event. Stop by the registration desk for details on where these photogenic animals will be.
Because alpacas don’t have the opposable thumbs required to operate the camera, you are going to have to help them out a bit. Some alpaca selfie suggestions:
- Bring a smart phone or camera.
- Bring your sense of humor and perseverance.
- Alpacas prefer to be touched on the neck, sides and back. They don’t love being scratched behind the ears or on the head.
- Do not stand behind the alpaca. They think you’re pretty cute too and prefer to keep you in sight!
- They may hum a tune for you while you are taking your selfie. Feel free to sing along!
Show hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the show or the Alpaca Owners Association, visit www.alpacanationals.com.
The show will follow state and local safety regulations. Please remember to wear a face mask for entrance.
Smith announce bills to grow biofuels markets
Rep. Adrian Smith. R-Neb., along with the co-chairs of the House Biofuels Caucus, have introduced the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Investment and Market Expansion Act and the Adopt GREET. The two new pieces of legislation would increase access to biofuels for consumers and require the Environmental Protection Agency fully recognize their environmental benefits.
“As the second-largest ethanol producing state, Nebraska is already a leader in providing America and the world with clean, renewable fuel,” Smith said. “Ensuring EPA’s models accurately reflect ethanol’s environmental benefits and improving access to this fuel at the pump will help even more consumers choose this American energy source.”
The renewable fuels act would authorize $500 million over five years for infrastructure grants for fuel retailers and direct the EPA administrator to finalize a proposed rule to repeal E15 labeling requirements warning drivers about E15’s potential impact on cars, which may confuse and deter drivers from using E15, a blend of gasoline with 15% ethanol.
The bill would also direct the EPA administrator to finalize provisions from the same proposed rule to allow certain existing underground storage tanks to store higher blends of ethanol.
The Adopt GREET Act would require the EPA to update its greenhouse gas modeling for ethanol and biodiesel by requiring the EPA to adopt the Argonne National Lab’s Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) Model for both fuels.
EPA would then be required to update its modeling every five years or report to Congress to affirm its modeling is current or otherwise explain why no updates were made.
Workshop to focus on managing farm risk, reward
BLUE HILL — An upcoming Nebraska Extension workshop will help farmers develop grain marketing plans for 2021.
The workshop, “Risk and Reward: Using Crop Insurance and Marketing to Manage Farm Survival”, will be presented in-person from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 9, at the Blue Hill Community Center. There is no cost to attend.
Cory Walters, University of Nebraska Associate Professor of Agriculture Economics, will discuss the role of farm location and yield/price relations in making informed grain marketing and crop insurance decisions.
“Understanding production risk becomes especially important as farm locations move farther from the center of the Corn Belt,” Walters said. “These workshops are designed to assist Nebraska farmers improve their decision-making and understand the role of production risk considerations in their marketing plans.”
Walters added that “farmers should carefully consider 2021 crop insurance prices and, given the current level of crop futures prices, the use of supplemental coverage options may be more appealing.”
Participants will learn how to use crop insurance and pre-harvest marketing together. The workshops will encourage producers to focus on specific risks to evaluate the balance between these two tools, which will vary from operation to operation.
“The role of crop insurance and marketing is not the same for everyone,” Walters said. “Farm location matters.”
Attendees should leave the workshops with a strategic plan of farm survival, focused on the role and use of crop insurance and pre-harvest marketing specific to their location and crop.
Registration is required for attendance by contacting the Nebraska Extension office in Webster County at 402-746-3417.