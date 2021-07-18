AgLines: EA Engineering to present cover crop update to CPNRD board

EA Engineering will present results to the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board on a four-year study to determine impacts on groundwater from cover crops at the July CPNRD board meeting set for 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Central Platte NRD office, 215 Kaufman Ave.
The Lower Loup Basin and Central Platte River Basin have diverse soil type and cropping practices that affect both water quantity and quality. The study is researching the general influence of cover crops on soil moisture, groundwater recharge and Nitrogen movement in the soil between the South Loup River and Wood River.
The study with both irrigated and dryland cropped fields is targeted in southern Buffalo County where the Lower Loup and Central Platte NRDs have experienced localized groundwater declines and nitrate contamination.
Also on the agenda, The board will act to approve the 2022 Fiscal budget of expenditures following a public hearing to be held at 1:45 p.m. on the same day as the board meeting. The levy will be set at the August board meeting to be held Sept. 2 to accommodate advertising requirements since valuations are not available from the counties until Aug. 20.
U.S. beef and pork exports shatter previous May records
Fueled by impressive growth in a wide range of destinations, U.S. beef and pork export value shattered previous records in May, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports also reached a new volume high in May, while pork export volume was the third largest on record.
“The outstanding May performance is especially gratifying when you consider where red meat exports stood a year ago,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “The industry faced unprecedented, COVID-related obstacles at all levels of the supply chain, and a very uncertain international business climate. These challenges are still not behind us, but international demand has been very resilient and the U.S. industry has shown a tremendous commitment to serving its global customers.”
Halstrom said that U.S. labor availability remains a major concern and limitation for the industry, and exporters continue to face significant obstacles when shipping product overseas. Due to the ongoing, fluid impact of COVID-19, he said foodservice restrictions also continue to affect several key markets where dine-in service is either suspended or subject to capacity limits and shorter hours, and tourism has not yet returned in many countries.
While May beef exports were expected to far exceed last year’s low totals, export volume soared to a record 133,440 metric tons, up 68% from a year ago, and value increased 88% to $904.3 million. This was the third consecutive monthly value record for beef exports, which had never exceeded $800 million before March 2021. For January through May, exports reached 587,838 mt, up 15% from a year ago, while value increased 22% to $3.84 billion.
May pork exports totaled 283,617 mt, up 16% from a year ago and the third largest on record (trailing only March 2021 and March 2020). Export value exceeded $800 million for the first time in May, climbing 31% to $813.2 million. For January through May, pork exports were slightly below last year’s record pace at 1.34 million mt (down 1%), but export value increased 3% to $3.63 billion.
Two Nebraskans join NCGA’s Corn Board
Two Nebraska corn farmers, Deb Gangwish of Shelton and Dan Wesely of Morse Bluff, were recently elected to the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board.
“The corn industry changes so quickly, and our industry needs leaders who can adapt quickly and work collaboratively to address important issues,” Gangwish said. “I feel very fortunate and grateful to have served U.S. corn farmers over these last three years, and I look forward to another term to continue the positive work coming out of NCGA.”
On their farm, Gangwish and her husband grow seed corn, field corn, soybeans, grain sorghum, oats, alfalfa, hay and corn silage. They also background cattle and own a trucking company. Off the farm, she is actively involved in agriculture at the state, national and international levels through various organizations, such as NeCGA and the U.S. Grains Council.
Wesely and Gangwish will begin their terms on Oct. 1. They will join Brandon Hunnicutt, also a Nebraska farmer from Giltner, serving the 15-person board.
South Central Field Day features latest research
HARVARD — Producers will have the opportunity to learn about current, up-to-date field trials and topics focusing on improved crop production and profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s South Central Agricultural Laboratory on Wednesday, July 29. The event is designed for guests to customize their day to select the tours they are most interested in.
The event begins with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by tours of research sites through 4 p.m. Greg Ibach, Under Secretary in Residence at IANR, will give the keynote speaker during the lunch break.
Topic include disease management, biomass management, cropping systems, irrigation management, insect management, weed management and more.
Details, map and registration at https://enrec.unl.edu/2021scalfieldday/.
SCAL is located near Harvard at 851 Highway 6. There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to preregister online by July 26 for planning purposes.
Continuing Education Units have been applied for and are pending.
For more information, call 402-762-3536 or email shachtel1@unl.edu.
FSA accepting applications for Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands
Agricultural producers and landowners in Nebraska can now apply for the Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands sign-up until Aug. 20.
This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated sign-up options to provide greater incentives for producers and increase the program’s conservation and climate benefits, including setting a minimum rental rate and identifying two national priority zones.
The CRP Grasslands signup is competitive, and USDA’s Farm Service Agency will provide for annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
CRP Grasslands helps Nebraska landowners and operators protect grassland, including rangeland, and pastureland and certain other lands, while maintaining the areas as working grazing lands. Protecting grasslands contributes positively to the economy of many regions, provides biodiversity of plant and animal populations, and provides important carbon sequestration benefits.
FSA has updated the Grasslands Sign-up to establish a minimum rental rate of $15 per acre, which will benefit 1,300 counties.
To focus on important wildlife corridors, FSA also identified National Grassland Priority Zones, providing extra incentives to producers for enrolling grasslands in important migratory corridors and environmentally sensitive areas — the Greater Yellowstone Elk Migration Corridor and the Severe Wind Erosion – Dust Bowl Zone. Counties within these two zones get extra ranking points as well as $5 added to their rental rate. The CRP Grasslands Ranking Factors fact sheet has additional information.
To enroll, producers and landowners should contact their local USDA Service Center by the Aug. 20 deadline. Staff will work with customers through prescheduled in-person appointments, or via phone, email, and other digital tools. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov