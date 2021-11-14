AgLines: Extension to host risk management workshop for cattle producers

Nebraska Farm Bureau to host Republican gubernatorial forum in Kearney

KEARNEY — Nebraska Farm Bureau will host an Agriculture and Rural Issues Republican Gubernatorial Forum to start off its annual meeting and convention set for Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

The forum is scheduled for 2 to 3:30 p.m. and will be open to the public. The Republican gubernatorial candidates who have been invited to participate are Michael Connely, Charles W. Herbster, Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen and Breland Ridenour.

Other republican candidates who announce their intent to run before Nov. 15, will also be invited to participate in the forum.

The forum will be broadcast live on the Nebraska Rural Radio Association stations KRVN, KNEB, KTIC, KAWL and KTMX radio, which is sponsoring the forum, and broadcast live on radio and television on Nebraska Public Media.

The live television broadcast will be on Nebraska Public Media’s World Channel and will also be rebroadcast on Nebraska Public Media at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 18. Both the Nebraska Rural Radio Association and Nebraska Public Media stations will stream the event LIVE on their social media platforms.