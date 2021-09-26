AgLines: Farm, biofuel leaders concern about possible EPA actions concerning ethanol

Top biofuel and farm advocates are calling on the White House to take immediate action to address reports that the Environmental Protection Agency may soon seek to destroy demand for billions of gallons of low-carbon biofuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard.
A joint statement issued by the Advanced Biofuels Business Council, American Farm Bureau Federation, American Soybean Association, Growth Energy, National Biodiesel Board, National Corn Growers Association, National Farmers Union and Renewable Fuels Association, said:
“While a formal proposal has not been released, the expected standards would destroy a decade of progress on low-carbon biofuels and brazenly violate the promises that President Biden made to farmers, green voters, and his own allies in Congress.”
The coalition told Biden they are deeply concerned that “this administration is favoring the oil industry over the environment, rural communities and hardworking farmers by providing handouts that eclipse those obtained by fossil fuel advocates under the previous administration.”
“A move to cut U.S. biofuel requirements would be a devastating blow to rural families and derail this White House’s plan to decarbonize the transportation and agriculture sectors. Reports even suggest the agency could eliminate renewable fuels from past obligations, effectively giving select petroleum companies a retroactive license to force more fossil fuels into the U.S. energy mix.
“We urge the president to ensure the EPA avoids a mistake that would undermine the Biden-Harris administration’s relationship with farmers, biofuel producers, and climate advocates across rural America.”
Smith, biofuels caucus co-chairs call out Biden on failed RFS promises
Rep. Adrian Smith and other co-chairs of the House Biofuels Caucus, also sent a letter urging Biden to uphold campaign promises he made regarding the Renewable Fuel Standards.
Smith said recent reports indicate the Biden Administration is taking steps to weaken Renewable Volume Obligations which would reduce the demand for biofuels, an action President Biden strongly condemned under the Trump Administration.
“If your Administration makes the unprecedented move to reopen the finalized 2020 RVO, and strip the demand for billions of gallons, the industry will certainly be devastated,” said Smith and the other members. “As you stated, ‘Lip service won’t make up for nearly four years of retroactive damage that’s decimated our trade economy and forced ethanol plants to shutter.’ If these rumors are correct, demand for over 5 billion gallons of renewable, clean fuels will be lost.”
Pillen tops Husker Harvest Days gubernatorial straw poll
Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen was the top vote getter in Nebraska Farm Bureau’s unscientific straw poll taken at Husker Harvest Days on Sept. 14-16.
Pillen, who received 54% of the vote, was followed by Charles W. Herbster who received 31% of the votes cast. The remaining votes were split among announced gubernatorial candidates Brett Lindstrom, Carol Blood and Michael Connely, and a pair of potential gubernatorial candidates, including former Gov. Dave Heineman and Nebraska State Senator Steve Lathrop.
According to Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue, the organization conducted the poll to get Nebraska farmers and ranchers thinking about the 2022 election cycle.
“Agriculture is the largest driver of our state’s economy, generating one out of every four Nebraska jobs,” McHargue said. “It’s imperative the person who holds that seat understands and appreciates the importance of agriculture to both rural and urban Nebraska.”
He said that even though the May primary election may seem like a long way off, “Nebraskans will have an important decision to make in selecting our next governor. It’s never too early to start thinking about what they want in the next leader of our state and to learn more and engage with those who’ll be seeking their vote.”