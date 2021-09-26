AgLines: Farm, biofuel leaders concern about possible EPA actions concerning ethanol

Pillen, who received 54% of the vote, was followed by Charles W. Herbster who received 31% of the votes cast. The remaining votes were split among announced gubernatorial candidates Brett Lindstrom, Carol Blood and Michael Connely, and a pair of potential gubernatorial candidates, including former Gov. Dave Heineman and Nebraska State Senator Steve Lathrop.

According to Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue, the organization conducted the poll to get Nebraska farmers and ranchers thinking about the 2022 election cycle.

“Agriculture is the largest driver of our state’s economy, generating one out of every four Nebraska jobs,” McHargue said. “It’s imperative the person who holds that seat understands and appreciates the importance of agriculture to both rural and urban Nebraska.”

He said that even though the May primary election may seem like a long way off, “Nebraskans will have an important decision to make in selecting our next governor. It’s never too early to start thinking about what they want in the next leader of our state and to learn more and engage with those who’ll be seeking their vote.”

