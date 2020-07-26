With the announcement of the cancellation of the Farm Progress’s Husker Harvest Show in Grand Island and show in Boone, Iowa, Farm Progress announced this week they are launching the first ever Farm Progress Virtual Experience, or FPVX. This information-packed event will be powered by Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days and run three days, Sept. 15-17.
“The beauty of a virtual event is that we will open the virtual gates on Sept. 15 with a slate of field demos and rich content but, once live, farmers can engage the content all year long,” says Don Tourte, Farm Progress senior vice president. “With this event the farmer can virtually stroll through more than 500 exhibits in their own time, and each exhibitor will have valuable new information to share.”
Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress events manager, said the information available in the FPVX will allow farmers to engage a range of content. He said searching the exhibitors will be easy because “they’ll be sorted into the familiar categories farmers have long come to know through more than 65 years of taking part in Farm Progress events.”
“We’re going to have what may be the most extensive field demonstration program we’ve ever conducted with corn harvest, tillage, hay and cattle equipment,” Jungmann said. “And we’ll include a first look at a range of autonomous tools. And Max Armstrong will be on hand for the three-day online event as the host for this event, too.”
From videos to easy-to-access brochures, to quick contact information to connect with exhibitors, Jungmann said farmers checking in at FPVX will find the event almost as information-filled as being on site. He said that while you can’t replace all the great parts of a successful live farm show, “this new offering — free to anyone who attends — will provide the information you need to keep up on the newest tools and technology for agriculture.”
More information will be available as the show date nears, and work is already underway.
“We’re not asking farmers to just sit by their computers — everything we’re producing will work on your smartphone and tablet, so in the heat of harvest when you’re spending long hours on auto-steering, you can see what we have to offer,” Jungmann said.
June layers down from previous year
LINCOLN — All layers in Nebraska during June 2020 totaled 8.47 million, down from 9.01 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during June totaled 170 million eggs, down from 222 million in 2019.
June egg production per 100 layers was 2,003 eggs, compared to 2,463 eggs in 2019.
Nebraska milk production shows 2% increase
LINCOLN — Milk production in Nebraska during the April-June 2020 quarter totaled 362 million pounds, up 2% from the April-June quarter last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The average number of milk cows was 59,000 head, 1,000 head more than the same period last year.
Rainwater Basin Joint Venture receives grants from Nebraska Environmental Trust
The Rainwater Basin Joint Venture (RWBJV), which is located in Grand Island and an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation, received funding for three grants totaling $535,563 from Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) in 2020. Together, the grants benefit farmers, ranchers, wildlife, wetlands and grasslands, as well as the Ogallala Aquifer.
— The Western Basin Restorations: Improving Waterfowl Habitat, Recharging the Aquifer, and Improving Water Quality grant received second-year funding in the amount of $162,750, for a multi-agency effort to restore 1,565 acres of playa wetlands at five Waterfowl Production Areas (Cottonwood, Funk, Johnson, Linder, and Victor Lakes). Along with leveraged funding, the grant will provide habitat for migratory birds and sustainable water for irrigation for farmers, improve drinking water for area residents, and contribute to in-stream flow targets for the Platte River System.
— Happy Cows; Happy Wetlands is designed to integrate wetlands into farm operations while maximizing habitat for birds. It received second-year funding of $39,480 to provide financial assistance to continue the RWBJV Working Lands Initiative. Grant and partner funds will be leveraged with landowner contributions to install grazing infrastructure, such as fencing and livestock watering systems, so that cattle producers throughout the Rainwater Basin can incorporate wetlands into agricultural operations.
As part of this grant, two additional portable tub/chute/alley systems were purchased. These systems have been delivered and are available to producers through Little Blue, Tri-Basin and Upper Big Blue NRDs. These units provide producers a tool to safely move animals between grass pastures and wetlands and should increase the ability to achieve desired stocking rates.
— The RWBJV received first-year funding for Partnering for Wetlands, which focuses on addressing flooding, water quality, water quantity, and habitat in the Rainwater Basin Landscape.
The grant allows Rainwater Basin Joint Venture partners to find win-win opportunities that integrate Rainwater Basin Wetlands into farm operations and maximize habitat on publicly owned wetlands. On private lands, this project will implement programs to integrate restored wetlands into local operations for haying/grazing.
Grazing is also beneficial for millions of migratory birds and resident species by promoting desired habitat conditions. Public lands make up less than 1% of the landscape; however, they can contribute to over 50% of the available habitat for migratory birds, if intensively managed.
