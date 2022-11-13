AgLines: Farmers wanted: Recruitment underway for the Nebraska Soil Carbon Project

Nebraska Extension to launch new strategic direction

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension will officially launch its 2023-2027 strategic direction at its fall conference set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16, in Kearney.

The conference is designed to bring together faculty and staff from across the state who will begin aligning their 2023 work plans to the newly articulated direction. Charlie Stoltenow, dean and director of Nebraska Extension, will discuss Extension’s strategic direction as captured in three ambitions, designated as “The Big 3.”

The conference will take place at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. Stoltenow will speak at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information, contact Mike Bergland-Riese at 402-472-9053 or riese@unl.edu.

Farmers wanted: Recruitment underway for the Nebraska Soil Carbon Project\

The Nebraska Soil Carbon project is starting its third round of recruitments for farmers interested in trying or expanding conservation practices during the fall of 2023. Previous enrollments have resulted in 37 farmers receiving financial and technical assistance on over 13,000 acres for up to five years.

These practices include the use of cover crops, no-till and diversified crop rotations. Enrolled fields need to be within the Central Platte and Upper Big Blue NRDs boundaries. Interested farmers should contact their local NRCS office before Nov. 18.

Payments range from $9.50 to $45 per acre, depending on the type of practices that are chosen. Further, each producer has additional opportunities to obtain reports on the new practice’s soil carbon, water quality, and economic outcomes while receiving extra payments for their participation.

“If they opt in to providing additional agronomic and economic data, producers can also receive a detailed report on the practice’s financial performance,” said Florencia Abram, agriculture strategy lead for The Nature Conservancy.

This project is a collaboration between Central Platte and Upper Big Blue Natural Resources Districts, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Cargill, Target, McDonald’s, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium, and The Nature Conservancy.

Interested farmers may find out more by contacting Florencia Abram (The Nature Conservancy) at 402-342-0233 or florencia.abram@tnc.org; Courtney Widup (Central Platte NRD) at 308-385-6282; or Marie Krausnick (Upper Big Blue NRD) at 402-362-6601.

Corn board plans to meet Nov. 21-22 in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board plans to meet Nov. 21 and 22 at The Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln.

The board will undertake strategic planning with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association on Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The board will then address regular board business on Tuesday afternoon..

The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion. A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to renee.tichota@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.

Assistance available for farmers, ranchers impacted by wildfires

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has funding available to assist agricultural producers whose land was impacted by recent wildfires. Landowners have until May 31, 2023, to apply.

Through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding is available to help producers plan and implement conservation practices on farms and ranches impacted by natural disasters. EQIP funding is available to assist in this wildfire recovery effort by planting cover crops on impacted cropland and to defer grazing on rangeland.

“Numerous fires have impacted farmers and ranchers across Nebraska leaving ground vulnerable to erosion,” said Rob Lawson, state conservationist for NRCS. “We can assist landowners with installing conservation practices to help prevent any further damage to their agricultural land and aid in the recovery of rangeland productivity and soil health.”

Lawson encourages landowners whose agricultural operations were impacted by wildfire to visit their local NRCS field office.

“NRCS can help with recovery efforts,” Lawson said. “Our staff works one-on-one with landowners to assess the damage and develop approaches that lead to an effective recovery of the land.”

The application signup for this wildfire assistance is happening now and will run through May 31, 2023. Applications will be assessed, and even though some lands may be eligible for assistance, it is not guaranteed that all acres will receive financial assistance due to limited funding.

Interested landowners and operators should contact their local NRCS office in the USDA Service Center for applications and more information.