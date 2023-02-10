Meeting to focus on natural resources goals for Nebraska

A Local Working Group that provides advice on the priorities for many U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs is scheduled to meet early next month in Grand Island.

The meeting is planned for 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 2, at the Central Platte NRD office, 215 Kaufman Ave.

The public is encouraged to attend and express their natural resource concerns. Ideas generated from the public will help the U.S. Department of Agriculture tailor its natural resource programs to meet the needs identified locally.

There is a Local Working Group in each Natural Resources District. Membership on the Local Working Group includes federal, state, county, tribal or local government representatives according to Joe Krolikowski, district conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, whose agency guides the Local Working Group.

“The Local Working Group recommends to the NRCS State Conservationist how conservation programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), or Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) would be used most effectively in their area,” he said. “This recommendation can include special target areas, cost share rates on conservation programs, which conservation practices should have cost assistance, or how many dollars could be needed.”

This work group allows local input into how Federal dollars are spent, he added.

Typically, Nebraska NRCS obligates anywhere between $45 million to over $75 million dollars to farmers and ranchers statewide through NRCS conservation programs. These programs helped landowners and operators make natural resource improvements to their land, water, or wildlife. This funding was allocated according to the priorities set by the Local Working Group.

Contact the Grand Island NRCS field office at 308-395-8586 Ext.3 for further details about the March 2 meeting.

For more information about the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the programs and services it provides, contact your local USDA Service Center or www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.

Pork association has new leadership team

LINCOLN — Mark Wright of Fremont has been elected president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association at a director’s meeting on Jan. 19.

Connor Livingston, director of sites and mill operations for Livingston Enterprise based in Fairburyk, was chosen as president-elect, and Ryan Priester, a producer from Humphrey, was elected as vice president. Jared Lierman of Beemer will continue to serve as past president.

Wright is the assistant manager of the Nebraska division for the Wiechman Pig Co., and the animal handling and welfare coordinator. With more than 30 years in the pork industry, Wright brings a comprehensive background to the leadership role. First elected to the NPPA board in 2020, he was placed into the officer’s rotation as vice president in 2021. He was part of the 2020 National Pork Leadership Institute, has represented producers in Washington, D.C., as a participant in the National Pork Producers Council Legislative Action Conference, and served as a delegate to the National Pork Forum. He also represented Nebraska pork producers on a trade mission to Columbia with then -Lt. Gov. Mike Foley in 2022.

Wright will be traveling to Monterrey, Mexico, in later this month on a trade mission with the United States Meat Export Federation. Mexico is the largest destination for U.S. pork exports. During the four-day trade mission, he will tour retail outlets to view USMEF activities and merchandising techniques. and take part in promoting U.S. pork at Expo Carnes, the largest meat industry trade show in Mexico.

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is a grass roots, incorporated, nonprofit organization established in 1961. NPPA was developed to promote the pork industry through the enhancement of consumer demand, producer education and research. For more information, visit NPPA’s website at www.NEpork.org.

Nebraska Corn Growers Association elects officers, at-large directors

YORK — Members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association gathered at the Holthus Convention Center in York in mid-January for their annual meeting to conduct business and elect at-large board members.

Amy Harsch of Wood River and Steve Ebke of Daykin were selected as at-large members on the board and will serve three-year terms. Harsch and her husband, Kevin, farm in rural Wood River and own Prairie Fire Ag Solutions. Ebke is a fourth-generation farmer near Daykin where he and his wife, Debra, reside. He has spent 38 years growing corn, soybeans and winter wheat on irrigated and dry land.

Chris Grams of Upland was elected to serve as president for 2023. Grams is a fifth-generation farmer in Franklin County where he and his wife, Brielle, raise corn and soybeans and utilize cover crops in the fall. He is also a sales associate under Bolt Seed for Pioneer Hybrids.

Other officers elected were Michael Dibbern of Cairo, vice president, and Dave Warner of Albion, treasurer. Re-elected to secretary was Dave Merrell of St. Edward. Andy Jobman of Gothenburg moved to chairman following two years as president. Completing his term as chairman was Dan Nerud.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is a grassroots commodity organization that works to enhance the profitability of corn producers. NeCGA has more than 2,400 dues-paying members in Nebraska. NeCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 36,000 dues-paying members nationwide.