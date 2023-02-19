Soybean board names new executive director

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board has announced that Andy Chvatal has been named as executive director of NSB.

In his position, Chvatal will work on behalf of the state’s soybean farmers and contribute to the mission of NSB, which is to grow value for Nebraska farmers by maximizing their checkoff investments. Chvatal will work to meet NSB’s goals through the leadership of strategic programming in the areas of farmer support, production research, community engagement and demand. He will direct program development, maintain and establish partnerships, and oversee fiscal and contract management.

Prior to joining NSB, he spent eight years as an ag advisor for Frontier Cooperative, overseeing other advisors and assisting farmers with agronomic inputs and new technology. Previous to his career with Frontier Cooperative, he spent four years working in industry relations with NSB. In addition to agribusiness experience, Chvatal also farms with his family near Malmo,.

Chvatal grew up on a diversified farm near Malmo where his family continues to raise corn and soybeans and manages a breeding heifer operation. He attended Bishop Neumann Catholic High School in Wahoo followed by Nebraska Wesleyan University where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Chvatal started his role on January 30. He can be contacted and welcomed at andy@nebraskasoybeans.org.

About the Nebraska Soybean Board: The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.

Soybean board seeks farmers interested in board nomination

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling one of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board, for a three-year term.

USB’s 77 volunteer farmer-leaders work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments. These volunteers create value by investing in research, education and promotion with the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day across the three priority areas of Infrastructure and connectivity, health and nutrition, and innovation and technology. As stipulated in the federal Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soy checkoff.

“The open seat will provide a farmer the valuable opportunity to help shape the future of the soybean industry by guiding strategic investments in research, education and promotion,” said Lois Ronhovde, NSB interim executive director. “As a USB farmer-leader, you will have the chance to contribute to the growth of return on investment for all U.S. soybean farmers.”

All checkoff paying soybean producers in Nebraska are eligible to apply.

The Nebraska Soybean Board district directors will submit a “first preferred choice nominee” and “second preferred choice alternate” for the open position to USDA for consideration. The Secretary of Agriculture will make the final appointment. The USDA has a policy that membership on USDA boards and committees is open to all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. The appointed individual is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.

To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form before the March 17 deadline. To obtain this form, contact the Nebraska Soybean Board office at 402-441-3240.

For more information about the United Soybean Board, visit www.unitedsoybean.org