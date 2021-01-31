AgLines for Sunday, Jan. 31

Fischer defends current WOTUS rule

Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has joined 25 other senators in a resolution calling for the Senate not to eliminate the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which replaced the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule.

“The 2015 WOTUS was a massive government overreach that came at the expense of our families, communities, and businesses — which is why I long advocated for its repeal,” Fischer said.

She said the new, more flexible WOTUS rule has helped put Nebraskans back in charge of our state’s precious water resources.

According to Fischer, in 2015, the Obama administration finalized a rule that greatly expanded the definition of federally regulated waters of the United States for Nebraska’s agriculture and business communities. She said President Biden signed an executive order that would roll back the Trump administration’s executive order, which rescinded Obama’s WOTUS rule and could lead to the elimination of the Navigable Waters Protection Rule released in April 2020.

Fischer said she has been a leader in efforts to stop the 2015 WOTUS rule. She welcomed the Trump administration’s rescission of the rule.