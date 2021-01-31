AgLines for Sunday, Jan. 31

Fischer defends current WOTUS rule
Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has joined 25 other senators in a resolution calling for the Senate not to eliminate the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which replaced the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule.
“The 2015 WOTUS was a massive government overreach that came at the expense of our families, communities, and businesses — which is why I long advocated for its repeal,” Fischer said.
She said the new, more flexible WOTUS rule has helped put Nebraskans back in charge of our state’s precious water resources.
According to Fischer, in 2015, the Obama administration finalized a rule that greatly expanded the definition of federally regulated waters of the United States for Nebraska’s agriculture and business communities. She said President Biden signed an executive order that would roll back the Trump administration’s executive order, which rescinded Obama’s WOTUS rule and could lead to the elimination of the Navigable Waters Protection Rule released in April 2020.
Fischer said she has been a leader in efforts to stop the 2015 WOTUS rule. She welcomed the Trump administration’s rescission of the rule.
After the Obama administration announced WOTUS, Fischer said she chaired a field hearing by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee in Lincoln regarding the rule. She also helped introduce the Federal Water Quality Protection Act, which would have required the Obama administration to consult states and stakeholders before imposing federal regulations on state-owned water resources, as well as the Defending Rivers from Overreaching Policies (DROP) Act. This bill targeted the science used by the EPA to expand the definition of water.
Farm Bureau says property tax relief, tax reform remain priority issues
Property tax relief and tax reform must remain a high priority for the Nebraska Legislature, said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue during recent testimony before the Legislature’s Revenue Committee.
McHargue spoke in support for LR 22CA, a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit the amount of property taxes that could be collected by K-12 schools, counties, community colleges, and other local political subdivisions.
“The Legislature’s passage of LB 1107 last year was an important step forward in providing property tax relief, but it’s critical our elected leaders know there is still much work to be done when it comes to reducing the property tax burden on Nebraskans,” McHargue said.
He said from a big picture perspective, “it is vital we continue to work toward reforms that better balance the way we fund state priorities like education, while enacting a tax structure that invites growth opportunities not just for farmers and ranchers, but for all Nebraskans.”
LR 22CA was introduced by Revenue Committee Chair Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
McHargue thanked Linehan and Ricketts for “immediately putting the property tax issue back in front of the Legislature at a time when some may believe the issue has been addressed”.
“LR 22CA is one of several legislative measures that keeps the door open for the much-needed discussions about how we tackle this important issue,” McHargue said. “Nebraska Farm Bureau will continue to be an advocate for taxpayers, and we look forward to working with all of our elected leaders to make property tax relief and tax reform a reality.”
Nebraska cattle on feed up 4%
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.55 million cattle on feed on January 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 4% from last year.
Placements during December totaled 480,000 head, up 3% from 2019.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of December totaled 450,000 head, down 4% from last year.
Other disappearance during December totaled 10,000 head, down 5,000 from last year.
Crop reports due March 31 for Central Platte NRD
Irrigators within the Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) are required to submit their annual crop reports for nitrogen management online at cpnrd.gisworkshop.com by March 31.
The crop reports are required for producers in Phases 2 and 3 of the NRD’s Groundwater Quality Management Program. The program is set up as a long-term solution to monitor and reduce high groundwater nitrate levels within the district. The program is having a beneficial impact on the nitrate levels in groundwater. Producers have been instrumental in the success of the program by implementing best management practices and newer more efficient technologies. Average nitrate levels throughout the District have been reduced from 19 parts per million (ppm) to 13 ppm since the program was implemented in 1987.
The online report form requires producers to provide all crops grown and actual yields for 2020. Those who grow corn, sorghum and potatoes must also list fertilizer applied as pre-emergent or side dress and irrigation water applied. They must also report crops to be grown in 2021, expected yields, water and soil test results, credits for past legume crop and manure/sludge, and UNL’s recommended nitrogen application rate.
Producers who do not submit their forms by March 31 will be in violation of the CPNRD rules and regulations. Violations will be enforced prior to the 2021 irrigation season with potential fines ranging $1,000 - $5,000 per violation and/or loss of irrigated acres, ineligibility for NRD cost-share, and restriction from transferring irrigated acres.
For more information, visit cpnrd.org or contact Tricia Dudley at (308) 385-6282 or dudley@cpnrd.org.
Nebraska Corn to host virtual February Forum Series
Farmers, ranchers and agricultural industry representatives across the state are invited to the first February Forum Series, offered virtually by the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA). The hourlong Zoom webinars will take place each Thursday throughout the month and will begin at noon Central Time. Each session will offer unique content relevant to the state’s corn industry.
“We’re in the midst of a season that would typically be jam-packed with a variety of winter meetings for farmers and ranchers,” said David Bruntz, chairman of NCB and a farmer from Friend. “We’re excited about these February Forum webinars because they’re a good way for people to easily learn about relevant topics important to them from the comfort of their own homes.”
In each webinar, guest speakers from national associations and agricultural trade organizations will provide updates on several topics, including international trade (Feb. 4), biofuels (Feb. 11) agricultural policy (Feb. 18) and carbon markets (Feb. 25). Presenting organizations include U.S. Grains Council, U.S. Meat Export Federation, National Corn Growers Association and Renewable Fuels Association.
“I’ve been hearing a lot of questions relating to how the new Biden administration will impact agriculture,” said Andy Jobman, president of NeCGA and farmer from Gothenburg. “Nebraska Corn’s webinar series will be an ideal time to listen to experts in a variety of sectors lay out what they know so far and identify how agriculture can work together to achieve common goals.”
Nebraska milk production up 3%
Milk production in Nebraska during the October-December 2020 quarter totaled 367 million pounds, up 3% from the October-December quarter last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.