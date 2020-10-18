AgLines for Sunday, Oct. 18

Nebraska pork industry continues to grow

Nebraska’s 1,500 pork farmers are celebrating Pork Month this October.

“If you have eaten a slice of bacon, pork chop or pulled pork smothered in barbecue sauce, you have a connection to a pork farmer,” said John Csukker, president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association

Csukker said Nebraska’s pig farmers recognize that consumers have a growing interest in understanding where pork comes from and how it is produced.

“Now more than ever, we have access to many tools and resources to better care for our animals and meet consumer demand,” he said.

Csukker said pork is the worlds’ most widely eaten meat, ahead of chicken and beef. In Nebraska, he said the state has more pigs than in the past 20 years.

“This growth means we are positively affecting our local economies,” Csukker said.

He said the state adds $1.14 billion of value annually to Nebraska’s gross product.

“With 1-in-4 jobs coming from agriculture, we know that we play a valuable role in this area,” Csukker said.