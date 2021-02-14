AgLines: Forecasters warn winter may last well into spring

AccuWeather forecasters are warning, in its annual spring forecast, that the winter hits may keep on coming even well into spring for some regions.

According to AccuWeather forecast, It could be a long ride of wintry weather as the official start of spring is still about five weeks away with the astronomical spring officially begins at the equinox, which will occur at 5:37 a.m. EST on March 20.

That is nearly three weeks after the start of meteorological spring, which, year in and year out, starts on the first day of March.

Similar to the winter months, AccWeather reports the overall weather pattern across North America will be influenced by a phenomenon known as La Niña. This is a phase during which the water near the equator of the Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal, which, in turn, affects the atmosphere.

La Niña is projected to continue throughout the spring before weakening heading into early summer, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. He said the effects in the U.S. from La Niña “could create a volatile situation” with an active severe weather season anticipated and more snow chances predicted across the northern tier.