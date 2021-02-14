AgLines: Forecasters warn winter may last well into spring

AccuWeather forecasters are warning, in its annual spring forecast, that the winter hits may keep on coming even well into spring for some regions.
According to AccuWeather forecast, It could be a long ride of wintry weather as the official start of spring is still about five weeks away with the astronomical spring officially begins at the equinox, which will occur at 5:37 a.m. EST on March 20.
That is nearly three weeks after the start of meteorological spring, which, year in and year out, starts on the first day of March.
Similar to the winter months, AccWeather reports the overall weather pattern across North America will be influenced by a phenomenon known as La Niña. This is a phase during which the water near the equator of the Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal, which, in turn, affects the atmosphere.
La Niña is projected to continue throughout the spring before weakening heading into early summer, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. He said the effects in the U.S. from La Niña “could create a volatile situation” with an active severe weather season anticipated and more snow chances predicted across the northern tier.
Residents across the Northeast and Midwest can expect “more or less a continuation of winter through the month of March,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said.
Northern Plains farm labor down 3%
LINCOLN — In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) there were 36,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of July 12-18, 2020, down 3% from the July 2019 reference week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Workers numbered 39,000 during the week of October 11-17, 2020, down 9% from the October 2019 reference week.
Farm operators in the Northern Plains Region paid their hired workers an average wage of $16.68 per hour during the July 2020 reference week, up 7% from the July 2019 reference week.
Field workers received an average of $16.83 per hour, up 93 cents. Livestock workers earned $15.57 per hour, up $1.76. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate at $16.30, was up $1.30 from the 2019 reference week.
Hired laborers worked an average of 44.6 hours during the July 2020 reference week, compared with 42.2 hours worked during the July 2019 reference week.
Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $16.83 per hour during the October 2020 reference week, up 6% from the October 2019 reference week. Field workers received an average of $17.04 per hour, up $0.63. Livestock workers earned $15.52 per hour, up $1.76.
The field and livestock worker combined wage rate, at $16.45, was up $1.05 from the October 2019 reference week.
Hired laborers worked an average of 46.0 hours during the October 2020 reference week, compared with 43.4 hours worked during the October 2019 reference week.
Nebraska sheep, goat inventory down from 2019
All sheep and lamb inventory in Nebraska on Jan. 1 totaled 74,000 head, down 4,000 from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Breeding sheep inventory totaled 61,000 head, down 6,000 from last year. Ewes 1 year and older totaled 50,000 head, down 5,000 from the previous year. Rams 1 year and older totaled 3,000, unchanged from last year. Total replacement lambs totaled 8,000 head, down 1,000 from last year.
Market sheep and lambs totaled 13,000 head, up 2,000 from last year. A total of 3,000 head were mature sheep (1 year and older) while the remaining 10,000 were under 1 year. Market lamb weight groups were estimated as follows: 3,000 lambs were under 65 pounds; 1,800 were 65-84 pounds; 2,000 were 85-105 pounds; 3,200 were over 105 pounds.
The 2020 lamb count totaled 65,000 head, down 6,000 from 2019. The 2020 lambing rate was 118 per 100 ewes 1 year and older, compared with 134 in 2019.
Sheep deaths totaled 3,000 head, down 400 from last year. Lamb deaths totaled 8,000 head, down 1,000 from last year.
Sheep and lambs slaughtered on farm totaled 1,000 head, unchanged from last year.
Shorn wool production during 2020 was 415,000 pounds, down 25,000 from 2019. Sheep and lambs shorn totaled 56,000 head, down 5,000 from 2019. Weight per fleece was 7.4 pounds, up 0.2 from 2019. The average price paid for wool sold in 2020 was $0.77 per pound, compared with $0.88 in 2019. The total value of wool produced in Nebraska was 320,000 dollars in 2020.
Milk goats and kids inventory in Nebraska totaled 3,500 head, unchanged from last year.
Nebraska cattle inventory up from previous year
All cattle and calves in Nebraska as of Jan. 1 totaled 6.85 million head, up 1% from Jan. 1, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
All cows and heifers that had calved totaled 1.96 million head, down 1% from last year. Beef cows totaled 1.90 million head, down 1% from last year. Milk cows totaled 60,000 head, up 3% from January 1, 2020. All heifers 500 pounds and over totaled 1.96 million head, up 3% from last year.
Steers weighing 500 pounds and over totaled 2.47 million head, up 4% from last year. Bulls weighing 500 pounds and over totaled 110,000 head, down 8% from last year.