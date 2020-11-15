AgLines: Gateway Farm Expo starts Thursday

KEARNEY — The 2020 Gateway Farm Expo will proceed Wednesday and Thursday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

The decision to host the expo follows careful consideration by the board of directors in light of recent trends in COVID-19 and changes to the Two Rivers Health Department Risk Dial and state Directed Health Measures, according to organizers.

Jeff Burr, 2020 show chairman, said this decision comes after review of the updated DHM and further discussion with Two Rivers Health Department staff.

“The major impacts of the changes to the DHM are a reduction to 25% of venue capacity for the event and the mandate of social distancing of at least six feet,” Burr said.

He said given the large capacity of the show venue the show will be able to stay within the 25% capacity requirement.

“The show is also laid out in such a manner as to allow exhibitors and guests alike the space to maintain six feet social distance,” Burr said.

He said these restrictions add to a number of other measures which are part of the approval for the event received from the Two Rivers Public Health Department.