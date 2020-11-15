AgLines: Gateway Farm Expo starts Thursday

KEARNEY — The 2020 Gateway Farm Expo will proceed Wednesday and Thursday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
The decision to host the expo follows careful consideration by the board of directors in light of recent trends in COVID-19 and changes to the Two Rivers Health Department Risk Dial and state Directed Health Measures, according to organizers.
Jeff Burr, 2020 show chairman, said this decision comes after review of the updated DHM and further discussion with Two Rivers Health Department staff.
“The major impacts of the changes to the DHM are a reduction to 25% of venue capacity for the event and the mandate of social distancing of at least six feet,” Burr said.
He said given the large capacity of the show venue the show will be able to stay within the 25% capacity requirement.
“The show is also laid out in such a manner as to allow exhibitors and guests alike the space to maintain six feet social distance,” Burr said.
He said these restrictions add to a number of other measures which are part of the approval for the event received from the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
“The commitment of the Gateway volunteers to operate the show in a safe and responsible manner goes well beyond just meeting regulatory requirements,” Burr said. “There is a high level of concern about proceeding with an event at a period in time when COVID-19 cases are rising dramatically, and healthcare resources are under pressure.”
He said these concerns are balanced by the needs of the “essential industry we serve, agriculture, to continue producing food, fiber and energy.”
“Gateway has always been a fun event but there is a very serious business side to the show as well,” Burr said. “In fact, for 2020, all elements of the show except the serious business side have been postponed until future shows. With the adjustments that have been made, we believe the show can go on in a safe and responsible manner.”
The Gateway Farm Expo is asking those attending to wear masks, social distance, and hand sanitize.
Chapman farmer named to United Soybean Board
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has appointed Greg Greving of Chapman, as one of eight new soybean farmers to the United Soybean Board.
He also reappointed 11 directors for an additional term. These farmer-leaders will be officially sworn in for service at the annual USB meeting in December and will serve a three-year term.
“Every board member plays an integral role by lending their expertise and industry insights to determine checkoff investments that benefit all U.S. soybean farmers,” said USB Chair Jim Carroll III from Arkansas. “The soy checkoff is led by a dedicated and diverse group of farmers, and I look forward to working with each of the newly appointed leaders to move our industry forward and further innovation.”
The soy checkoff uses checkoff funds in investments and programs to build preference for U.S. soy across the country and around the world. Authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act, the United Soybean Board is composed of 78 members representing 29 states, in addition to the Eastern and Western regions.
The number of seats on the board is determined based on bushels produced in that region. Members must be soybean farmers nominated by a qualified state soybean board.
Visit unitedsoybean.org to learn more about the work of the soy checkoff.
