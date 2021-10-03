AgLines: Hastings woman is Nebraska Beef Passport grand prize winner

Winter wheat production is estimated at 41.2 million bushels, up 21% from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The area harvested for grain totaled 840,000 acres, up 1% from 2020. Planted acreage totaled 920,000, up 2% from a year earlier. The yield is 49.0 bushels per acre, up 8 bushels from last year.

Oat production is estimated at 1.46 million bushels, down 20% from 2020. Area harvested for grain, at 26,000 acres, is down 10% from last year. Planted acreage totaled 120,000, down 11% from a year earlier. Average yield is 56.0 bushels per acre, down 7 bushels from 2020.

Corn stocks down 28% from the previous year

Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on Sept. 1, totaled 163 million bushels, down 28% from 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Of the total, 47.5 million bushels are stored on farms, down 45% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 116 million bushels, are down 17% from last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 21.5 million bushels, down 58% from last year. On-farm stocks of 8.40 million bushels are down 42% from a year ago, and off-farm stocks, at 13.1 million bushels, are down 65% from 2020.