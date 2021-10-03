AgLines: Hastings woman is Nebraska Beef Passport grand prize winner

Nine winners were selected out of the thousands of participants in the first year of the Nebraska Beef Council’s Good Life Great Steaks Beef Passport program.
Mary Jo Keenan of Hastings was the grand prize winner, receiving a $500 beef bundle from Custom Pack Inc. and a “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” Cabela’s Cooler. Submitted passports with at least 11 stamps were eligible for the top prize.
“I was excited to hear that I won,” Keenan said. “I’m looking forward to hosting friends and family for dinner and enjoying more fantastic beef.”
The beef passport encouraged Nebraskans and tourists to visit participating restaurants throughout the state, order beef menu items and collect stamps for their chance to win prizes. The program was launched May 1 and concluded Sept. 10. More than 5,000 stamps were collected during the 19-week promotion. Passports were requested from more than 600 communities and 39 states.
“It was fun to see the stamped passports come back and the notes from participants who enjoyed the experience,” said Adam Wegner, director of marketing for the Nebraska Beef Council.
For additional information about the Nebraska Beef Passport visit www.GoodLifeGreatSteaks.org.
Winter wheat production up 21% this year
Winter wheat production is estimated at 41.2 million bushels, up 21% from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The area harvested for grain totaled 840,000 acres, up 1% from 2020. Planted acreage totaled 920,000, up 2% from a year earlier. The yield is 49.0 bushels per acre, up 8 bushels from last year.
Oat production is estimated at 1.46 million bushels, down 20% from 2020. Area harvested for grain, at 26,000 acres, is down 10% from last year. Planted acreage totaled 120,000, down 11% from a year earlier. Average yield is 56.0 bushels per acre, down 7 bushels from 2020.
Corn stocks down 28% from the previous year
Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on Sept. 1, totaled 163 million bushels, down 28% from 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Of the total, 47.5 million bushels are stored on farms, down 45% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 116 million bushels, are down 17% from last year.
Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 21.5 million bushels, down 58% from last year. On-farm stocks of 8.40 million bushels are down 42% from a year ago, and off-farm stocks, at 13.1 million bushels, are down 65% from 2020.
Wheat stored in all positions totaled 58.1 million bushels, up 11% from a year ago. On-farm stocks of 6.90 million bushels are up 64% from 2020 and off-farm stocks of 51.2 million bushels are up 6% from last year.
Sorghum Off-farm holdings, at 835,000 bushels, are down 21% from last year.
Oat stocks stored in all positions totaled 1.31 million bushels, down 23% from last year. Onfarm oat stocks totaled 1.00 million bushels, up 67% from 2020 and off-farm oats totaled 306,000 bushels, down 72% from a year ago.
Barley stored in all positions totaled 164,000 bushels, down 12% from 2020.
Hog inventory down 4%
Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on Sept. 1 was 3.65 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was down 4% from Sept. 1, 2020, but unchanged from June 1.
Breeding hog inventory, at 460,000 head, was up 7% from Sept, 1, 2020, and up 2% from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.19 million head, was down 5% from last year, and down slightly from last quarter.
The June-August 2021 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.33 million head, was up 11% from 2020.
Sows farrowed during the period totaled 200,000 head, up 11% from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.65 for the June-August period, compared to 11.70 last year.
Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 200,000 sows during the September-November 2021 quarter, up 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.
Intended farrowings for December 2021-February 2022 are 195,000 sows, up 11% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.
Nebraska cattle on feed unchanged from last year
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more
head, contained 2.28 million cattle on feed on Sept. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was unchanged from last year.
Placements during August totaled 560,000 head, up 11% from 2020.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of August totaled 470,000 head, up 8% from last year.
Other disappearance during August totaled 10,000 head, unchanged from last year.