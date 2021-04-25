AgLines: Husker Harvest Days coming back for 2021

Farm Progress has announced the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., will return, Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, and Husker Harvest Days will be back in Grand Island from Sept. 14-16.

A survey conducted for Farm Progress by Readex Research revealed growing confidence and positivity among prior attendees, indicating 84% of past show attendees will attend in-person or plan to attend if scheduling allows.

Last year’s shows were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The industry has not convened since early 2020, therefore groundbreaking product introductions and technological advances have yet to be seen in-person in over 18 months,” Farm Progress said in a news release. “The first opportunity for the ag market to experience these new products live will be at the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days events.”

“The past year has placed unprecedented challenges on the agricultural and trade show industries,” said Eric Kahle of exhibiting company Unverferth. “The Unverferth team is excited to be getting back to an in-person Farm Progress Show this year in Decatur, Ill., and also at Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island. We are expecting both this year’s Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days to be great events, and Unverferth is eager to be there.”