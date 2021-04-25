AgLines: Husker Harvest Days coming back for 2021

Farm Progress has announced the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., will return, Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, and Husker Harvest Days will be back in Grand Island from Sept. 14-16.
A survey conducted for Farm Progress by Readex Research revealed growing confidence and positivity among prior attendees, indicating 84% of past show attendees will attend in-person or plan to attend if scheduling allows.
Last year’s shows were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The industry has not convened since early 2020, therefore groundbreaking product introductions and technological advances have yet to be seen in-person in over 18 months,” Farm Progress said in a news release. “The first opportunity for the ag market to experience these new products live will be at the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days events.”
“The past year has placed unprecedented challenges on the agricultural and trade show industries,” said Eric Kahle of exhibiting company Unverferth. “The Unverferth team is excited to be getting back to an in-person Farm Progress Show this year in Decatur, Ill., and also at Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island. We are expecting both this year’s Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days to be great events, and Unverferth is eager to be there.”
Farm Progress said its team is working to ensure the agriculture community can reconnect in meaningful and safe ways when returning in-person to these highly-anticipated annual events. All Secure Guidelines, a transparent and vetted industry-wide collection of health and safety policies, will provide direction during the upcoming shows, ensuring the health and safety of all attendees and exhibitors.
Ricketts announces 2021 recipient of the Leopold Conservation Award
Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that Switzer Ranch of Loup County has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources in their care.
“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists,” Ricketts said. “About 97% of land in Nebraska is privately owned, and conservation efforts are most effective when initiated by private landowners. The responsible land ethic of our multi-generational farm and ranch families has helped us grow the food we need to feed the world. We’ll continue to support our farmers and ranchers here in Nebraska, while resisting the Biden Administration’s intrusive plan to place 30% of our land and water under federal restriction by 2030.”
Bruce and Sue Ann Switzer along with their children, Sarah Sortum and Adam Switzer, own and operate Switzer Ranch. They were announced as the Leopold Conservation Award recipients by Ricketts in advance of Earth Day. The Switzers will be presented with the $10,000 award during a ceremony honoring them later this year.
Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 22 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. For more information on the award, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.
Nebraska cattle on feed up 8%,
milk and layer production down.
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.58 million cattle on feed on April 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 8% from last year.
Placements during March totaled 440,000 head, up 16% from 2020.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of March totaled 455,000 head, down 4% from last year.
Other disappearance during March totaled 15,000 head, unchanged from last year.
Milk production in Nebraska during the January-March 2021 quarter totaled 360 million pounds, down 2% from the January-March quarter last year. The average number of milk cows was 59,000 head, unchanged from the same period last year.
All layers in Nebraska during March 2021 totaled 8.32 million, down from 8.49 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during March totaled 211 million eggs, down from 212 million in 2020. March egg production per 100 layers was 2,532 eggs, compared to 2,499 eggs in 2020.