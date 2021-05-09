AgLines; LEAD seeks Fellowship Applications for Group 40

The Nebraska Leadership Education Action Development Program seeks applicants from leaders in the state’s agricultural sector.

Traditionally held in-person across state, national and international campuses throughout a two year-program, programming was paused for a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska LEAD is accepting applications for its 40th cohort until June 15. LEAD 40 will attend monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, as well as participate in a national and international study/travel seminar. The cohort will be trained in developing leadership skills through communication to serve as leaders for Nebraska’s future generations in agriculture.

“Up to 30 motivated men and women with demonstrated leadership potential will be selected from five geographic districts across our state,” said Terry Hejny, Nebraska LEAD Program director.

LEAD 40 participants are also exposed to topics including agricultural markets, advances to healthcare, finance, agricultural policy, marketing, nuclear energy, economics, natural resources, societal issues global perspectives and technology related to the heart of Nebraska’s economy — agriculture.

To apply, email the Nebraska LEAD Program office at leadprogram@unl.edu and visit https://lead.unl.edu/.