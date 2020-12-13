AgLines: National Farmers Union says rule fails to protect farmers from discriminatory practices

According to the National Farmers Union, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture rule finalized to protect farmers and ranchers from unfair and anticompetitive practices falls short of providing meaningful protections from such practices.
The rule, which amends the Packers and Stockyards Act, outlines criteria for determining if a company has shown “undue or unreasonable preferences or advantages” for one farmer over another.
NFU said the rule not only fails to defend farmers, “it also shields corporations from legal challenges to discriminatory actions.”
“In their relationship with meat packers and processors, family farmers have almost no bargaining power,” said NFU President Rob Larew. He said that unlike individual farmers, “these corporations have immense economic resources and political clout, which means they call the shots ¬ and when they behave unfairly, as they often do, they usually face no repercussions.”
Larew said the government’s favoritism toward corporations at the expense of family farmers and ranchers has gone on long enough.
“The incoming administration must reverse this harmful rule and replace it with one that actually protects farmers from unfair, deceptive and discriminatory practices,” he said.
The North American Meat Institute said the rule “recognizes the importance of marketing agreements and other, similar tools used by producers and packers and provides some guidance and clarity regarding the criteria the secretary will consider when reviewing the use of those tools.
“This rule also, however, introduces some uncertainty into the use of those tools by allowing consideration of other, undefined, factors,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “We will move forward and continue to work to ensure livestock producers have a variety of tools available to market their animals and to ensure meat and poultry markets remain competitive.”
Center for Rural Affairs says rural America needs support from new leadership
With former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack nominated to be the next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kayla Bergman, policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, says the new administration needs to take strong stances in support of rural America.
“For almost 50 years, the Center for Rural Affairs has been a leading force in standing up for the family farmer and rancher, small business owner, and rural communities,” she said. “We look forward to working with Gov. Vilsack, President-elect Joe Biden and the new USDA leadership as they work for and with rural Americans.”
Bergman says increased support is needed for rural communities that are struggling economically, and USDA can make an impact through its wide diversity of programs, specifically:
— Strong financial and administrative support for the Conservation Stewardship Program, USDA’s leading working lands conservation program.
— Supporting rural entrepreneurship and rural microenterprises, and enacting policies that level the playing field for beginning, small, and mid-sized farmers.
— Working with rural Americans to incentivize and support implementation of climate-smart agriculture and expansion of renewable energy.
— Engaging with small meat processors, and working to address significant processing bottlenecks that are preventing many small livestock producers from being able to sell their meat.
“We believe the Center for Rural Affairs and the new administration have the same goal in mind: establish genuine opportunity for all in rural communities, leading to a bright and vibrant future,” Bergman said.
All Cabinet appointees, including Secretary of Agriculture, must be confirmed by the Senate. Vilsack served in the position under President Obama.
Mark McHargue of Central City, new president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, congratulated Vilsack for again taking up the leadership of the USDA.
“As agriculture’s highest-ranking ambassador within the federal government, the Secretary of Agriculture is a vital position whose decisions affect the everyday lives of farm and ranch families across our great nation,” McHargue said. “While there are many tough policy issues facing agriculture, we have always appreciated how Secretary Vilsack approached issues with both honesty and integrity. Nebraska Farm Bureau had a strong working relationship with him and his team for eight years, and we hope to continue that relationship in the years ahead.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.