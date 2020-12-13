AgLines: National Farmers Union says rule fails to protect farmers from discriminatory practices

According to the National Farmers Union, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture rule finalized to protect farmers and ranchers from unfair and anticompetitive practices falls short of providing meaningful protections from such practices.

The rule, which amends the Packers and Stockyards Act, outlines criteria for determining if a company has shown “undue or unreasonable preferences or advantages” for one farmer over another.

NFU said the rule not only fails to defend farmers, “it also shields corporations from legal challenges to discriminatory actions.”

“In their relationship with meat packers and processors, family farmers have almost no bargaining power,” said NFU President Rob Larew. He said that unlike individual farmers, “these corporations have immense economic resources and political clout, which means they call the shots ¬ and when they behave unfairly, as they often do, they usually face no repercussions.”

Larew said the government’s favoritism toward corporations at the expense of family farmers and ranchers has gone on long enough.

“The incoming administration must reverse this harmful rule and replace it with one that actually protects farmers from unfair, deceptive and discriminatory practices,” he said.