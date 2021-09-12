AgLines: NDA receives grant for behavioral health assistance

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has received a one-year, $500,000 grant from USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture for behavioral health assistance for people involved in the agriculture industry.
“The amount of stress experienced by many Nebraska farmers, ranchers and others involved in agriculture has increased significantly in recent years,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “When you factor in the flooding of 2019, followed by the pandemic, along with other financial challenges, this grant will help provide much needed support for those seeking professional counseling.”
NDA will work in partnership with Legal Aid of Nebraska to administer a behavioral assistance voucher program through the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline.
“The Rural Response Hotline has been in existence for more than 35 years and has the infrastructure in place to efficiently implement this program,” said NDA Program Administrator Karla Bahm. “In recent years, there has been a steady increase in requests from producers and others in the ag industry dealing with stressful issues.”
Funds from the grant will be available through Aug. 31, 2022. Anyone wanting to make a request for a behavioral assistance voucher through this program can contact the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258.
NeFU provides guidance to USDA on livestock processing infrastructure
Nebraska Farmers Union provided written guidance to USDA relative to how to use the additional funding being made available by the Biden Administration to expand the capacity of small meat processing facilities.
NeFU ’s comments made it clear the additional funding should not go the large USDA inspected meat packers. NeFU supported proportioning financial funding to expand the capacity and diversity of our meat processing system to include the following kinds of meat processing:
-- Existing small USDA inspected meat processing plants that are already comfortable with the additional scheduling and paperwork required to operate a USDA inspected plant. Many of these plants need incentives to modernize and expand their current facilities.
-- Existing custom slaughter operations that want to modernize their operations and become USDA inspected facilities so they can sell directly to retail outlets including restaurants and grocery stores as well as sell across state lines.
-- Existing custom slaughter operations that want to modernize their operations but do not want to become USDA inspected facilities. Many of these facilities provide critical services to local communities but do not want to take on the additional scheduling, paperwork, reporting, and inspection requirements needed to become USDA inspected plants.
-- New federally inspected or USDA inspected custom slaughter plants with a preference for cooperatively or community owned facilities.
-- Mobile processing units that can help meet local needs for communities without local meat processing facilities. These kinds of facilities are particularly good at meeting free range poultry processing needs.
“The Biden Administration has provided us with an historic opportunity to expand both the capacity and diversity of our meat packing system,” said NeFU State President John Hansen. “That is good for meat producers and meat consumers. When small plants modernize, they become more efficient while expanding their capacity.”
ACE unveils ethanol hybrid electric flex fuel vehicle project
The American Coalition for Ethanol has unveiled a vehicle demonstration project of a hybrid vehicle that runs on both an electric battery and E85 fuel.
According to ACE, the project demonstrates that low to net-zero-carbon vehicles powered by ethanol already have cleaner lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions than plug-in electrics, and could reach net-zero long before EVs on the market today.
ACE Senior Vice President Ron Lamberty recently drove a Hybrid Electric Ford Fusion to California to meet with E85 wholesaler Pearson Fuels and the owners of eFLexFuel Technology to install their flex fuel conversion kit on his hybrid. Lamberty drove the now Hybrid Electric Flex Fuel Ford Fusion, he nicknamed “HEFF,” back to South Dakota and brought it to the ACE conference in Minneapolis to give attendees a first look at the vehicle at the beginning of a three-year demonstration project.
The front-wheel-drive midsize sedan starts up on electricity and is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine capable of using up to E85 matched to an electric motor for a combined 188 horsepower.
Full electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) are only as clean as the electricity used to charge them, or the gasoline used to power them, and right now, there are hard environmental realities facing electric vehicles, including how the electricity they use is generated in most of the country.
According to Lamberty, from a total greenhouse gas reduction standpoint, it makes sense for a hybrid to use the cleanest liquid fuel available when charging and not running on electricity, and that’s E85. Lamberty calculated a hybrid electric vehicle running on low-CI E85 could obtain a total GHG score as low as 20 to 25 grams of CO2 per mile, which is lower than current EPA total GHG emissions calculations for PHEVs or full EVs. He said no major automakers offer a flex-fuel hybrid vehicle.
High hopes for lowly pond scum
Pond scum generally isn’t looked upon kindly. But the microalgae that make up these floating green mats of slime could get newfound respect as renewable sources of fuel, specialty chemicals, dietary supplements and other valued products.
The potential of pond scum has also spilled over into agriculture. In August, a team of University of Minnesota and Agricultural Research Service scientists published findings that inoculating crop soils with microalga, known as cyanobacteria, can offer several benefits. These include naturally fertilizing the soil, replenishing its store of organic matter and binding soil particles together so that they’re less prone to erosion.
For the study, the team chose to use a nitrogen-fixing cyanobacterium known as Anabaena cylindrica UTEX strain 1611. The researchers applied it as a dark green slurry to pots containing Mollisol, a type of organically rich clay loam soil common to grassland areas of the U.S. Upper Midwest.
To learn more, the researchers divided their study into three separate laboratory experiments. The first examined the effects of using the cyanobacteria on soil structure and nutrient dynamics, the second on soil loss and nutrient levels in runoff and leaching water following simulated rainfall events, and the third on mineralization, in which “biomass” of the cyanobacteria release plant-nourishing forms of nitrogen and phosphorus as they die and decay in soil.
Among the results, the researchers observed:
-- Soils inoculated with cyanobacteria had more soluble nitrogen and phosphorus than untreated control soils—a build-up that occurred gradually rather than suddenly. The latter raises the prospects of a biobased, slow-release fertilizer, the researchers noted.
-- Those same soils also had more soluble organic carbon, a form known to stimulate the growth and activity of other beneficial soil microorganisms that promote plant health and productivity.
-- Soils contain clumps of particles called aggregates. Cyanobacteria-inoculated soils had more large aggregates that held together better in water, a feature that can contribute to improved soil structure and reduced likelihood of erosion by wind or rain.