AgLines: NDA's Wellman congratulates farmers on harvest success

One highlight for farmers in a year full of challenges, is “having a successful harvest to share, and this year’s harvest has success written all over it,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman.
Despite the challenges facing farmers with the pandemic, markets, weather and more, Wellman said the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasted a record crop for Nebraska corn and increases over last year in sorghum, soybean, dry edible bean and sugar beet production.
“Agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska, and once again Nebraska agriculture has delivered an abundant supply of food, feed and fuel,” Wellman said.
“This year’s bountiful harvest is the direct result of hard work and perseverance by our farmers. This Thanksgiving weekend, I’d like to give special thanks to the farmers for strengthening the nation’s food supply and congratulate them on completing a successful harvest.”
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, based on Nov. 1 conditions:
-- Nebraska’s 2020 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, up 2% from last year’s production.
-- Sorghum production is forecast at 12.4 million bushels, up 3% from last year.
-- Soybean production is forecast at 299 million bushels, up 5% from last year.
-- Dry edible bean production is forecast at 3,487,000 cwt., up 85% from last year (based on Oct. 5 conditions).
-- Sugar beet production is forecast at 1.48 million tons, up 38% from last year.
USDA to open Conservation Reserve Program, CRP Grasslands sign-up in early 2021
Sign-up periods for the Conservation Reserve Program and the CRP Grasslands in 2021 start Jan. 4, according the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sign-up for general CRP will be open from Jan. 4 to Feb. 12, and sign-up for CRP Grasslands runs from March 15 to April 23.
Both programs are competitive and provide annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
“The Conservation Reserve Program and the many focused programs that come under it, like CRP Grasslands, are some of our most critical tools we have to help producers better manage their operations while conserving natural resources,” said Richard Fordyce, administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
“As one of our nation’s largest conservation endeavors, CRP has proved to protect our valuable resources, and next year’s signup gives our farmers and ranchers an opportunity to enroll for the first time or continue their participation for another term.”
Signed into law in 1985, CRP is one of the largest private-lands conservation programs in the United States. It was originally intended to primarily control soil erosion and potentially stabilize commodity prices by taking marginal lands out of production.
The program has evolved over the years, providing many conservation and economic benefits. The program marks its 35-year anniversary in December. Program successes include:
-- Preventing more than 9 billion tons of soil from eroding, which is enough soil to fill 600 million dump trucks.
-- Reducing nitrogen and phosphorous runoff relative to annually tilled cropland by 95 and 85%, respectively.
-- Sequestering an annual average of 49 million tons of greenhouse gases, equal to taking 9 million cars off the road.
n Creating more than 3 million acres of restored wetlands while protecting more than 175,000 stream miles with riparian forest and grass buffers, which is enough to go around the world seven times.
-- Benefiting bees and other pollinators and increasing populations of ducks, pheasants, turkey, bobwhite quail, prairie chickens, grasshopper sparrows and many other birds.
For more information on CRP, visit fsa.usda.gov or contact your local FSA county office.
Nebraska layers down from previous year
All layers in Nebraska during October 2020 totaled 8.23 million, down from 9.27 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during October totaled 211 million eggs, down from 233 million in 2019. October egg production per 100 layers was 2,563 eggs, compared to 2,511 eggs in 2019.
