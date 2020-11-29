AgLines: NDA's Wellman congratulates farmers on harvest success

One highlight for farmers in a year full of challenges, is “having a successful harvest to share, and this year’s harvest has success written all over it,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman.

Despite the challenges facing farmers with the pandemic, markets, weather and more, Wellman said the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasted a record crop for Nebraska corn and increases over last year in sorghum, soybean, dry edible bean and sugar beet production.

“Agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska, and once again Nebraska agriculture has delivered an abundant supply of food, feed and fuel,” Wellman said.

“This year’s bountiful harvest is the direct result of hard work and perseverance by our farmers. This Thanksgiving weekend, I’d like to give special thanks to the farmers for strengthening the nation’s food supply and congratulate them on completing a successful harvest.”

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, based on Nov. 1 conditions:

-- Nebraska’s 2020 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, up 2% from last year’s production.

-- Sorghum production is forecast at 12.4 million bushels, up 3% from last year.