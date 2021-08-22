AgLines: Nearly three-quarters of Nebraska farms have access to computers

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, 74% of Nebraska farms have access to computers in 2021. This compares to the national average of 67%.
In Nebraska, 85% of farms had internet access, up 1 percentage point from the last time this data was collected in 2019.
Nationally, 82% of farms reported having access to the internet with 98% paying for access. In 2021, 29% of farms used the internet to purchase agricultural inputs, which was an increase of 5% from 2019.
Additionally, 21% of farms used the internet to market agricultural activities, which was an increase of 2% from 2019. Farms which conducted business with non-agricultural websites in 2021 decreased by 6% to 47%.
In 2021, 50% of internet connected farms utilized a broadband connection while 70% of internet connected farms had access through a cellular data plan. Additionally, 67% of farms had a desktop or laptop computer while 77% of farms had a smart phone.
Nebraska Pork Producers elect new directors
The Nebraska Pork Producers Association has elected four new board members: Aaron Doerr of Creighton, Hunter Thomas of Broken Bow and Walter Traudt of Clay Center, who will serve as directors; and Allison Zabel of LaVista who will assume the duties of first alternate director.
The Nebraska Board of Directors is comprised of individuals dedicated to the success of the pork industry. Directors are elected for two-year terms and can serve up to three consecutive terms.
Thomas is a fourth-generation pig producer and vice president of his family business, Thomas Livestock, located in Broken Bow.
He has worked part time within the company since 2011 and been full time since he graduated college from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln with an agri-business degree and ag-economics minor in May 2018.
He has worked in all parts of the business, including breeding, farrowing, nursery, finish, feed mill, maintenance and office work.
Doerr is partners with his parents, Gary and Liz Doerr, on a 250-sow farrow to finish operation near Creighton.
Traudt operated a farming and hog production operation in the Clay Center area. Zabel is a customer service specialist at PIC.
Nebraska Corn Board elects new leadership
The Nebraska Corn Board elected four farmers to serve leadership roles at its board meeting on Aug. 19. The leadership roles are effective immediately and are yearlong in duration, with the possibility to be reelected.
Jay Reiners, at large director, was elected as chairman of the board. Reiners farms near Juniata, where he grows field corn, seed corn and soybeans. He has been farming for more than 30 years and is the fourth generation managing the family farm.
He graduated with an associate’s degree in general agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Reiners has been with NCB since 2017.
Brandon Hunnicutt, District 3 director, was reelected as vice chair of NCB. Hunnicutt farms near Giltner with his father and brother. On his farm, Hunnicutt grows corn, popcorn, seed corn and soybeans. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from UNL and has served on the board since 2014.
Andy Groskopf, District 8 director, was elected secretary/treasurer of the board. Groskopf farms near Scottsbluff, where he farms irrigated corn and dry edible beans. He has been farming for more than 20 years and is the fourth generation managing the family farm. He attended Western Nebraska Community College for automotive technologies. Groskopf has been with NCB since 2018.
David Bruntz, District 1 director, assumes the role as past chairman of the board after serving three consecutive terms as chairman. Bruntz has been farming for more than 40 years near Friend. He grows corn and soybeans, and he also feeds cattle. Bruntz received a degree in production agriculture from the UNL’s Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. He has been with the board since 2013.
The full board is comprised of nine corn farmers from across the state. Eight members represent specific Nebraska districts and are appointed by the Governor of Nebraska. The board elects a ninth at large member. Board members serve three-year terms with the possibility to be reappointed.