AgLines: Nearly three-quarters of Nebraska farms have access to computers

He graduated with an associate’s degree in general agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Reiners has been with NCB since 2017.

Brandon Hunnicutt, District 3 director, was reelected as vice chair of NCB. Hunnicutt farms near Giltner with his father and brother. On his farm, Hunnicutt grows corn, popcorn, seed corn and soybeans. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from UNL and has served on the board since 2014.

Andy Groskopf, District 8 director, was elected secretary/treasurer of the board. Groskopf farms near Scottsbluff, where he farms irrigated corn and dry edible beans. He has been farming for more than 20 years and is the fourth generation managing the family farm. He attended Western Nebraska Community College for automotive technologies. Groskopf has been with NCB since 2018.

David Bruntz, District 1 director, assumes the role as past chairman of the board after serving three consecutive terms as chairman. Bruntz has been farming for more than 40 years near Friend. He grows corn and soybeans, and he also feeds cattle. Bruntz received a degree in production agriculture from the UNL’s Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. He has been with the board since 2013.

The full board is comprised of nine corn farmers from across the state. Eight members represent specific Nebraska districts and are appointed by the Governor of Nebraska. The board elects a ninth at large member. Board members serve three-year terms with the possibility to be reappointed.

