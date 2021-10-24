AgLines: Nebraska Brand introduces waivable citations

LINCOLN — Continuing implementation of Nebraska Legislative Bill 572 will include the waivable citations for statue violations which becomes effective Nov. 1.
The citations will be used for several situations including sale, slaughter or disposal of a live animal or carcass without inspections; transportation of live animals without proper documentation inside the brand area; or movement of livestock outside the brand area without inspection.
These infractions will be issued by law enforcement staff only. The investigator can fine per offence or as a whole based on the situation. If an infraction is observed during a routine inspection, the inspector files a violation form with the Investigator in that area that allows them to then research the situation before creating a citation. Per the statue the fine shall not exceed $200 per head for each offense.
Waivable citations are much like traffic tickets in that you can opt to pay the fine and waive a court date. If you believe the citation was given erroneously the complainant has the right to appear in the county court where the violation was issued. A date will be set, and the case will be heard before a judge.
The most commonly reported violations are sales without inspection, which includes such standard transactions as neighbors selling to neighbors without them being inspected.
These citations will replace a large percent of the current violation forms that are filled out by the investigators and then submitted to county attorneys for them to decide to take on the case or not.
The Nebraska Brand Committee is the state agency responsible for recording individual livestock brands, inspecting livestock at transfer of ownership and movements into and out of the brand area, as well as investigating missing and stolen cattle and violations of the Nebraska Brand Law. NBC inspected over 3.7 million head of cattle in fiscal year 2020-2021 with 80 staff and was established to protect the assets of Nebraska Cattle producers since 1941.
Corn board seeking college students for annual internship program
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking applicants to take part in six internship experiences beginning in May 2022. The internships vary in location and scope but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.
Four of the six internships are summer-long experiences that are based outside of Nebraska. These four experiences are with cooperating partners of NCB. The remaining two positions are yearlong internships where students work in a Nebraska Corn office in Lincoln.
Internship opportunities for 2022-2023:
-- Communications and market development internship, hosted by the corn board, May 2022 to May 2023 in Lincoln.
-- Communications and outreach internship, hosted by the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, May 2022 to May 2023, Lincoln.
-- Communications and outreach internship, hosted by the National Corn Growers Association, summer 2022, St. Louis.
-- Public policy internship, hosted by the National Corn Growers Association, summer 2022, Washington, D.C.
-- Promotion and international relations internship, hosted by the U.S. Meat Export Federation, summer 2022, Denver.
-- International relations internship, hosted by the U.S. Grains Council, summer 2022, Washington, D.C.
“Our mission with the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities to ensure a vibrant industry for many years to come,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NCB and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “One way to accomplish this mission is through the development of young leaders. By providing young people with the experiences needed to succeed, we can ensure our industry is well served now and into the future.”
Nebraska Corn internships are open to all college students, with a preference given to students enrolled in colleges or universities located in Nebraska. The application process can be found online at https://nebraskacorn.gov/internships/. The submission deadline is Friday, Nov. 5.