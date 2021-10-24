AgLines: Nebraska Brand introduces waivable citations

LINCOLN — Continuing implementation of Nebraska Legislative Bill 572 will include the waivable citations for statue violations which becomes effective Nov. 1.

The citations will be used for several situations including sale, slaughter or disposal of a live animal or carcass without inspections; transportation of live animals without proper documentation inside the brand area; or movement of livestock outside the brand area without inspection.

These infractions will be issued by law enforcement staff only. The investigator can fine per offence or as a whole based on the situation. If an infraction is observed during a routine inspection, the inspector files a violation form with the Investigator in that area that allows them to then research the situation before creating a citation. Per the statue the fine shall not exceed $200 per head for each offense.

Waivable citations are much like traffic tickets in that you can opt to pay the fine and waive a court date. If you believe the citation was given erroneously the complainant has the right to appear in the county court where the violation was issued. A date will be set, and the case will be heard before a judge.