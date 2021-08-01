AgLines: Nebraska cattle on feed inventory up 1%

Nebraska feedlots with capacities of 1,000 or more head contained 2.29 million cattle on feed on July 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 1% from last year.
Placements during June totaled 415,000 head, down 1% from 2020.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of June totaled 555,000 head, unchanged from last year. Other disappearance during June totaled 10,000 head, down 5,000 head from last year.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1.
The inventory was 1% below July 1, 2020. The inventory included 6.98 million steers and steer calves, down 1% from the previous year. This group accounted for 62% of the total inventory.
Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.32 million head, down 2% from 2020.
Placements in feedlots during June totaled 1.67 million head, 7% below 2020. Net placements were 1.61 million head. During June, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 345,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 260,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 375,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 405,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 195,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during June totaled 2.02 million head, 3% above 2020.
Other disappearance totaled 57,000 head during June, 8% below 2020.
Cattle inventory down 1%
All cattle and calves in the United States on July 1 totaled 101 million head, 1% below the 102 million head on July 1, 2020.
All cows and heifers that have calved totaled 40.9 million head, 1% below the 41.4 million head on July 1, 2020. Beef cows, at 31.4 million head, down 2% from a year ago. Milk cows, at 9.50 million head, up 2% from previous year.
All heifers 500 pounds and over on July 1 totaled 16.0 million head, 1% below the 16.2 million head on July 1, 2020. Beef replacement heifers, at 4.30 million head, down 2% from a year ago. Milk replacement heifers, at 4.10 million head, up 3% from previous year. Other heifers, at 7.60 million head, 3% below a year earlier.
Steers 500 pounds and over on July 1 totaled 14.5 million head, down 1% from July 1, 2020. Bulls 500 pounds and over on July 1 totaled 2.10 million head, unchanged from previous year. Calves under 500 pounds on July 1 totaled 27.4 million head, down 1% from a year earlier.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 13.4 million head on July 1, down 1% from previous year.
Cattle on feed in feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head accounted for 84.3% of the total cattle on feed on July 1, up slightly from 2020. The total of calves under 500 pounds and other heifers and steers over 500 pounds (outside of feedlots), at 36.1 million head, down 2% from the 36.7 million head on July 1, 2020.
The 2021 calf crop in the United States is expected to be 35.1 million head, down slightly from last year. Calves born during the first half of 2021 are estimated at 25.8 million head, up slightly from the first half of 2020. An additional 9.30 million calves are expected to be born during the second half of 2021.
Milk, layer production down
Milk production in Nebraska during the April-June 2021 quarter totaled 361 million pounds, down 1% from the April-June quarter last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The average number of milk cows was 59,000 head, unchanged from the same period last year.
All layers in Nebraska during June totaled 8.06 million, down from 8.47 million the previous year, the USDA also reported.
Nebraska egg production during June totaled 192 million eggs, up from 170 million in 2020. June egg production per 100 layers was 2,377 eggs, compared to 2,003 eggs in 2020.