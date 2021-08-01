AgLines: Nebraska cattle on feed inventory up 1%

Cattle on feed in feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head accounted for 84.3% of the total cattle on feed on July 1, up slightly from 2020. The total of calves under 500 pounds and other heifers and steers over 500 pounds (outside of feedlots), at 36.1 million head, down 2% from the 36.7 million head on July 1, 2020.

The 2021 calf crop in the United States is expected to be 35.1 million head, down slightly from last year. Calves born during the first half of 2021 are estimated at 25.8 million head, up slightly from the first half of 2020. An additional 9.30 million calves are expected to be born during the second half of 2021.

Milk, layer production down

Milk production in Nebraska during the April-June 2021 quarter totaled 361 million pounds, down 1% from the April-June quarter last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The average number of milk cows was 59,000 head, unchanged from the same period last year.

All layers in Nebraska during June totaled 8.06 million, down from 8.47 million the previous year, the USDA also reported.

Nebraska egg production during June totaled 192 million eggs, up from 170 million in 2020. June egg production per 100 layers was 2,377 eggs, compared to 2,003 eggs in 2020.

