AgLines: Nebraska corn stocks down 11%
Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on June 1 totaled 504 million bushels, down 11% from 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Of the total, 210 million bushels are stored on farms, down 32% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 294 million bushels, are up 16% from last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 57.7 million bushels, down 48% from last year. On-farm stocks of 13.0 million bushels are down 64% from a year ago, and off-farm stocks, at 44.7 million bushels, are down 39% from 2020.

Wheat stored in all positions totaled 30.3 million bushels, down 13% from a year ago. On-farm stocks of 800,000 bushels are down 69% from 2020, and off-farm stocks of 29.5 million bushels are down 8% from last year.

Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 1.61 million bushels, down 44% from 2020. On-farm stocks of 350,000 bushels are up 119% from a year ago but off-farm holdings of 1.26 million bushels are down 54% from last year.

Oats stored in all positions totaled 748,000 bushels. On-farm stocks of 260,000 bushels, down 4% from a year ago and off-farm stocks totaled 488,000 bushels

Barley stored off-farm totaled 141,000 bushels, down 17% from last year.

Nebraska cattle on feed up 1%

Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.44 million cattle on feed on June 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 1% from last year.

Placements during May totaled 390,000 head, down 5% from 2020.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of May totaled 465,000 head, up 31% from last year.

Other disappearance during May totaled 15,000 head, unchanged from last year.

