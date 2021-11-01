AgLines: Nebraska Extension to host new cover crop grazing conference

LINCOLN — Nebraska beef producers and corn growers can enhance their operations by attending the inaugural Cover Crop Grazing Conference set for Nov. 16 at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.
The conference kicks off with registration, refreshments and a trade show at the August N. Christenson Building. Educational programs are from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and include a producer panel session, small group discussion, and a live field demonstration.
Nebraska Extension is sponsoring the event and is uniquely suited to bring farmers unbiased and research-based information that will be shared at this conference. Featured presentations include “Early and Late Season Grazing of Cover Crops” with Mary Drewnoski and “2022 Cash Rent and Flex Lease Arrangements” presented by Jim Jansen.
This new expo will help first time or experienced farmers looking to fine-tune their cover crop grazing management utilizing cover crops as an alternative forage source. Speakers and panelists will address important issues for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and provides one-on-one discussion with local, private industry exhibitors and sponsors.
Preregister by Nov. 12 at: https://enrec.unl.edu/2021covercropgrazingconference/.
Agenda, details and map/directions are also at this website.
A $10 registration fee is payable via cash or check at the conference. Checks can be mailed in advance to 2021 Cover Crop Grazing Conference, Nebraska Extension, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca, NE 68033. The fee covers lunch and refreshments throughout the day. When paying by check, make payable to University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Agribusiness stakeholders are being sought as sponsors and trade show exhibitors. Please contact Connor Biehler at cbiehler2@unl.edu or 402-624-8007 for more details.
Nebraska Beef Summit set for Nov. 18 in Kearney
KEARNEY — At the epicenter of beef production, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s animal science department is set to host the Nebraska Beef Summit Nov. 18, featuring speakers from across the United States covering topics crucial to the state’s #1 industry.
In partnership with Nebraska Cattlemen, senior students in the Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars minor continue the tradition of planning the program’s speakers and topics — a great learning opportunity for future beef industry leaders.
“The Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars program is the most unique educational experience that exists in our university landscape for those students that are passionate about the beef industry,” said Kacie McCarthy, beef cow-calf specialist with Nebraska’s animal science department.
“Program graduates are well equipped with critical thinking and communication skills as well as in-depth subject matter knowledge that will make them leaders within their chosen field of endeavor. This program is critical to the future of the beef industry.”
The seminar will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m. A variety of topics will be discussed at this year’s event including:
-- Maximizing Traceability Programs: Jill Ginn, 44 Farms of Cameron, Texas.
-- International Markets and Trade: Jessica Spreitzer, U.S. Meat Export Federation.
-- Adding Value to Nebraska Beef: Greg Ibach, Under Secretary in Residence at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Trey Wasserburger, rancher and owner of TD Angus of North Platte.
-- Regenerative Ranching: Dale Strickler, agronomist and author.
-- Foreign Labor Programs: Jose Valles, Production Animal Consultation.
Register online by Nov. 11 at https://nebraskacattlemen.org/event/nbis-beef-summit/
The event will be at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 110 Second Ave. in Kearney. Lunch will be catered on-site and is included in the $50 registration fee.
Funding available from USDA to protect groundwater
LINCOLN — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has funding available to assist landowners in source water protection priority areas to install conservation practices. Interested landowners have until Nov. 19 to apply.
John Wilson, acting state conservationist for NRCS in Nebraska said, “Since nearly all Nebraskans get their drinking water from groundwater, it’s important we work together to help protect this resource from contamination.”
Agricultural land located in the source water protection priority areas (see map) may be eligible to receive financial assistance.
Nebraska NRCS is now accepting applications for source water protection funding. Approved applicants can receive funding to install conservation practices used to address water quality that include: Nutrient management, irrigation water management, cover crops and conversion of flood to pivot or subsurface drip irrigation systems.
NRCS field office staff can determine if applicants are eligible for source water protection priority area financial assistance.
Applications are accepted anytime, but to be considered for funding in 2022, applications must be received by Nov. 19. Visit your local NRCS field office to learn more.
Nebraska cattle on feed down 1%
LINCOLN — Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.38 million cattle on feed on Oct. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 1% from last year.
Placements during September totaled 545,000 head, down 9% from 2020. Fed cattle marketings for the month of September totaled 435,000 head, down 5% from last year.
Other disappearance during September totaled 10,000 head, unchanged from last year.
Find more agricultural statistics at www.nass.usda.gov