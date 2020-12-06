AgLines: Nebraska Farm Bureau annual meeting goes virtual

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Nebraska Farm Bureau will host its 2020 annual Meeting and Convention as a virtual event on Tuesday.
The delegate session will convene at 10 a.m. The delegate-only meeting will include the development of agricultural policy and the election of new leadership on the NEFB board of directors.
Current NEFB President Steve Nelson is retiring after serving nine years as the head of the organization.
For more information, check online at www.nefb.org/2020-convention.
Nebraska State Conservationist announces retirement
Craig Derickson, Nebraska state conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, will retire Dec. 31, after serving as Nebraska State Conservationist since 2010.
“It’s been a very rewarding career. I have enjoyed working to help farmers and ranchers make their operations more sustainable while keeping family farms profitable,” Derickson said.
Derickson began his 35-plus-year career as a soil scientist in Crawford, to develop soil maps and classification reports for Sioux and Banner counties.
Prior to joining the NRCS in 1985, he worked seven years with the University of Nebraska on soil and water conservation research projects in Lincoln and western Nebraska.
Through his career, Derickson held several positions with NRCS in Nebraska, including: District Conservationist, State Resource Conservationist, Assistant State Conservationist, and Regional Technology Coordinator.
In February, Derickson was recognized as the Outstanding State Conservationist of the Year by the National Association of State Conservation Agencies and other national conservation partners.
Virtual soybean, machinery expo set for Dec. 17
The Virtual 2020 Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo set for Dec. 17 will assist soybean growers in planning for next year’s growing season.
Growers should prepare for online discussion on the past year with its many challenges and a focus on making the new year profitable.
The free expo, which begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m., will be offered online. A link to the expo will be posted at https://enrec.unl.edu/2020soydays closer to the date of the event.
Presenters include University researchers and specialists and Nebraska Soybean Checkoff representatives. Nebraska Extension Educator Keith Glewen will provide opening comments to kick off the expo.
Ed Usset, grain marketing specialist at the University of Minnesota will present, “How to Get $4 Corn and $10 Soybeans” as well as how to write a pre-harvest marketing plan and provide post-harvest marketing tips.
Justin McMechan, Nebraska Extension crop protection and cropping systems specialist, will present “Dealing with a new trouble maker in the Midwest,” and discuss the latest observations and management of soybean gall midge.
Rodrigo Werle and Nick Arneson of the University of Wisconsin-Madison will discuss early-, mid- and late-season weed control. Patricio Grassini, UNL associate professor and cropping systems specialist will present “Learning from Your Fields to Improve Nebraska’s Soybean Yield and Quality.”
The virtual expo will close with a Nebraska Soybean Board update as well as the announcement of Grand Soybean Management Field Days prize winners.
For more information, call 800-529-8030 or email kglewen1@unl.edu.
Youth Masters of Beef Advocacy Learning Cohort registration due Dec. 14
Youth aged 14-19 interested in the beef industry are invited to register for a statewide Youth Master of Beef Advocacy Learning Cohort by 5 p.m. Dec. 14.
The statewide learning cohort will provide tools and resources for being a beef advocate, work as a group to become a strong ambassador for the beef community and gain knowledge about beef and raising cattle from Dec.16 through Jan. 6.
The group will meet initially on Dec. 16 to introduce the program, get to know their cohort and learn more about the beef industry as a whole. Youth will work to complete the Masters of Beef Advocacy program online through National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, which has been completed by 15,000 members of the beef community.
The five online lessons address environmental sustainability, beef nutrition, animal welfare and beef safety while taking advocates through the beef life cycle, from pasture to plate.
Register for the Masters of Beef Advocacy Learning Cohort at https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1S70H6JR0ZGAz8p.
Once registered, participants will receive login information for Zoom sessions and the program site.
Zoom meetings will be recorded and distributed to those registered if unable to attend the live meeting.
For additional questions, contact Brianna Buseman, youth meat extension educator, at brianna.buseman@unl.edu
Cattle on feed up 2%
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.50 million cattle on feed on Nov. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 2% from last year.
Placements during October totaled 560,000 head, down 16% from 2019.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of October totaled 460,000 head, down 4% from last year.
Other disappearance during October totaled 10,000 head, unchanged from last year.
Nationwide, cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on Nov. 1. The inventory was 1 percent above Nov. 1, 2019. This is the highest November 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Placements in feedlots during October totaled 2.19 million head, 11% below 2019. Net placements were 2.13 million head.
During October, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 570,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 495,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 465,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 387,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 185,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during October totaled 1.87 million head, slightly below 2019.
Other disappearance totaled 63,000 head during October, 7% above 2019.
