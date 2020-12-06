AgLines: Nebraska Farm Bureau annual meeting goes virtual

Justin McMechan, Nebraska Extension crop protection and cropping systems specialist, will present “Dealing with a new trouble maker in the Midwest,” and discuss the latest observations and management of soybean gall midge.

Rodrigo Werle and Nick Arneson of the University of Wisconsin-Madison will discuss early-, mid- and late-season weed control. Patricio Grassini, UNL associate professor and cropping systems specialist will present “Learning from Your Fields to Improve Nebraska’s Soybean Yield and Quality.”

The virtual expo will close with a Nebraska Soybean Board update as well as the announcement of Grand Soybean Management Field Days prize winners.

For more information, call 800-529-8030 or email kglewen1@unl.edu.

Youth Masters of Beef Advocacy Learning Cohort registration due Dec. 14

Youth aged 14-19 interested in the beef industry are invited to register for a statewide Youth Master of Beef Advocacy Learning Cohort by 5 p.m. Dec. 14.

The statewide learning cohort will provide tools and resources for being a beef advocate, work as a group to become a strong ambassador for the beef community and gain knowledge about beef and raising cattle from Dec.16 through Jan. 6.