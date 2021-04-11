AgLines: Nebraska Farm Bureau honors Litchfield FFA adviser

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation has selected two recipients for the FFA Advisor of the Year award.
AnnaLisa Estrela from Ashland-Greenwood High School and Brian Johnson from Litchfield High School were honored during the 2021 Nebraska FFA Virtual State Convention on April 8. The winning advisors received a plaque and a $1,000 donation to their FFA chapter.
The teachers were nominated by their own students and chosen based upon their school and community involvement, leadership development in their classroom, and ability to keep their students involved in agriculture.
“It is an honor to recognize two teachers who work each day to equip students for success,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “Ms. Estrela and Mr. Johnson contribute in the classroom and in their communities. Their emphasis on continual learning will serve their students as they explore college and careers related to Nebraska agriculture.”
In honoring Johnson, Farm Bureau said he “goes out of his way on a daily basis to make sure he puts his students in a position to succeed in life.”
The Litchfield FFA Chapter is active in the community and participates in community events including community clean up and teaching about farm safety during the “Bring Your Tractor to School” event where they teach elementary students about the importance of being safe around farm equipment. The chapter is also heavily involved in the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation’s Connecting Chapters program where they increase agricultural awareness, knowledge, and appreciation in their community.
“When I took over the Litchfield FFA program, my only experience with the organization was volunteering with the Broken Bow FFA chapter. My students and I have learned a lot over the past five years, and we continue to make positive changes each year. Winning this award helps to reaffirm that we are doing something right and that we are on the right track. We couldn’t have gotten this far without the students buying into the program and wanting to succeed,” Johnson said.
Enroll acres in Nebraska Platte-Republican Resources Area conservation program
Producers can play a key role in conservation by enrolling acres in the Nebraska Platte-Republican Resources Area Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program.
The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency have partnered with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Natural Resources Districts, and Irrigation entities in the program. Up to 100,000 acres can be enrolled in portions of Banner, Buffalo, Chase, Cheyenne, Dawson, Deuel, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Gosper, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Kearney, Keith, Kimball, Lincoln, McPherson, Morrill, Nuckolls, Phelps, Red Willow, Scotts Bluff, Sioux and Webster counties.
Through the Nebraska Platte-Republican Resources Area CREP, participants can be enrolled in Conservation Reserve Program for 10- to 15-year contracts. Participants remove cropland from agricultural production and convert the land to native grasses and other vegetation or restore wetlands. This will reduce irrigation water use, improve water quality, reduce soil erosion, reduce the amount of sediment, phosphorous and other pollutants entering water bodies and improve wildlife habitat.
Eligible CREP participants may receive the following payments:
-- An annual rental payment consisting of a soil rental rate based on irrigated rates.
-- A one-time signing incentive payment, determined by the practice.
-- A one-time practice incentive payment for installing specific practices. This payment is equal to 40% of the total eligible cost of installing the practice.
-- A cost-share payment of up to 50% of the eligible reimbursable cost to install the approved conservation practice.
-- In addition, the State of Nebraska provides cost-share payments for 50% of the eligible reimbursable cost to install the approved conservation practice.
Enrollment for the Nebraska Platte-Republican Resources Area CREP is on a continuous basis. To be eligible, land must be located in the project area and irrigated cropland or a non-irrigated center-pivot corner. Non-irrigated center-pivot corners are only eligible if enrolled with the associated irrigated center-pivot cropland.
For more information about FSA and its programs, visit fsa.usda.gov or contact your local FSA office. Contact the FSA to enroll in the CREP. To find a local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
Nebraska Farm Bureau lists state budget priorities
Nebraska Farm Bureau is urging state lawmakers to make dollars for property tax relief, school funding reform, and expanded broadband top priorities during state budget negotiations. Senators began the budget debate this past week and gave the budget first-round approval.
According to Mark McHargue of Central City, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, one of the most impactful things the Legislature can do in the budget is build upon the property tax relief the Legislature enacted last year with the passage of LB 1107. He said the measure put in place a framework whereby property tax relief for Nebraskans would grow as the state’s economy grows. The legislation provided the relief through a new refundable income tax credit based on property taxes paid to schools of which Nebraskans were able to claim for the first time this tax season.
He said reforms obligating the state to take greater responsibility for funding the education of all of Nebraska’s K-12 students is also a high priority.
According to McHargue only 84 of Nebraska’s 243 school districts will receive state equalization aid for the current school year, leaving 159 school districts to be funded primarily through local property taxes. LB 454, a bill introduced by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, would enact “stabilization aid”, a new form of state aid to be directed to school districts that rely heavily on property taxes for funding.