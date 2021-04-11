AgLines: Nebraska Farm Bureau honors Litchfield FFA adviser

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation has selected two recipients for the FFA Advisor of the Year award.

AnnaLisa Estrela from Ashland-Greenwood High School and Brian Johnson from Litchfield High School were honored during the 2021 Nebraska FFA Virtual State Convention on April 8. The winning advisors received a plaque and a $1,000 donation to their FFA chapter.

The teachers were nominated by their own students and chosen based upon their school and community involvement, leadership development in their classroom, and ability to keep their students involved in agriculture.

“It is an honor to recognize two teachers who work each day to equip students for success,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “Ms. Estrela and Mr. Johnson contribute in the classroom and in their communities. Their emphasis on continual learning will serve their students as they explore college and careers related to Nebraska agriculture.”

In honoring Johnson, Farm Bureau said he “goes out of his way on a daily basis to make sure he puts his students in a position to succeed in life.”