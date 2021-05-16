AgLines: Nebraska Farm Bureau joins Food, Agriculture Climate Alliance

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors voted recently to join the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. The group consists of organizations representing a cross-section of farmers, ranchers, forest owners, the food sector, state governments and environmental advocates who are working together to develop and promote shared climate policy priorities.

“Farmers and ranchers are on the frontlines of climate impacts and we support how the alliance is addressing climate change. The alliance is united around three principles, support voluntary market and incentive-based policies, advance science-based outcomes, promote resilience, and help rural economies better adapt to changes in the climate,” said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue. “The recommendations put forth by the alliance ensure farmers and ranchers will be respected and supported as society pushes for climate-smart practices.”

He said momentum for climate action is growing in Congress, the administration, and the private sector. McHargue said a collective voice is stronger than any one alone. Advocating for the right policies, which include voluntary market and incentive-based solutions, according to McHargue, will help to prevent a move toward the punishing policies discussed a decade ago.