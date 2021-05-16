AgLines: Nebraska Farm Bureau joins Food, Agriculture Climate Alliance

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors voted recently to join the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. The group consists of organizations representing a cross-section of farmers, ranchers, forest owners, the food sector, state governments and environmental advocates who are working together to develop and promote shared climate policy priorities.
“Farmers and ranchers are on the frontlines of climate impacts and we support how the alliance is addressing climate change. The alliance is united around three principles, support voluntary market and incentive-based policies, advance science-based outcomes, promote resilience, and help rural economies better adapt to changes in the climate,” said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue. “The recommendations put forth by the alliance ensure farmers and ranchers will be respected and supported as society pushes for climate-smart practices.”
He said momentum for climate action is growing in Congress, the administration, and the private sector. McHargue said a collective voice is stronger than any one alone. Advocating for the right policies, which include voluntary market and incentive-based solutions, according to McHargue, will help to prevent a move toward the punishing policies discussed a decade ago.
“The reality is that agriculture can play a positive role in responding to the calls for further reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and building greater resilience throughout the food value chains. At the same time, efforts undertaken by farmers and ranchers to meet GHG reduction goals should always make financial sense,” McHargue said.
He said that today’s farmers and ranchers have already done a tremendous amount to reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint. By reducing tilling, rotating crops, planting cover crops and emphasizing crops that can capture carbon, McHargue said they have reduced their carbon footprint.
“We are proud of the advancements farmers and ranchers have made on the sustainability front. The founding principles of the alliance line up perfectly with where NEFB believes the discussion about climate policy should center,” he said.
Members of the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance include American Farm Bureau, the Nature Conservancy, National Council of Farm Cooperatives, Environmental Defense Fund, and the National Farmers Union, among others.
Central Platte NRD taking registrations for range management tour
Central Platte Natural Resources District and the Central Platte Range Alliance will host a range management tour starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, from the Pizza Hut at 415 Platte River Road in Gothenburg.
The tour will include three sites near Gothenburg that have used tree cutting and prescribed fire as management and maintenance tools. There is no cost to attend.
Following the tour, attendees will return to Mark Alberts’ farm for an evening catfish fry and social. Guest speakers will include a range management specialist from the CPNRD and/or Oklahoma State University.
Those interested in attending must RSVP by June 4 with David Carr, CPNRD range management specialist, at 308-385-6282 or carr@cpnrd.org
Fischer’s precision ag technology bill advances
Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce and Agriculture committees, said the Commerce Committee has advanced her bipartisan legislation supporting the advancement of Internet of Things technology for precision agriculture.
“This is critical legislation for ag communities,” Fischer said. “Through targeted research, it would improve the technology farmers and ranchers need to benefit from precision agriculture, especially in areas without reliable connectivity or power. It’s good to see this bipartisan bill for rural America clear committee.”
The bill, which Fischer introduced with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., last month, would encourage National Science Foundation support for research on advanced sensing systems for rural and agricultural areas. Specifically, she said, it would ensure this research assesses rural and agricultural environments where there often is unreliable signal connectivity or power. This can affect how connected Internet of Things technologies operate in these settings.
Additionally, this legislation:
-- Expands the definition of “advanced technology” for NSF’s Advanced Technical Education Program to ensure the inclusion of agriculture-related technology.
-- Updates language in NSF’s associate degree programs in STEM fields to consider applications that incorporate distance learning into the curriculum. This would provide additional flexibility for students in rural areas or those who work on a farm or ranch.
-- Directs the Government Accountability Office to produce a report that provides a technology assessment of precision agriculture innovations, as well as reviews all existing federal programs that support precision agriculture.
Nebraska winter wheat crop up 8%
Based on May 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2021 winter wheat crop is forecast at 36.7 million bushels, up 8% from last year’s crop, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Average yield is forecast at 47 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels from last year. Acreage to be harvested for grain is estimated at 780,000 acres, down 50,000 acres from last year. This would be 87% of the planted acres, below last year’s 92%harvested.
May 1 hay stocks of 1,000,000 tons are down 28% from last year.