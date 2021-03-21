AgLines: Nebraska Farm Bureau says vital to agriculture

Nebraska Farm Bureau delivered a message to the Environmental Protection Agency that glyphosate, with its decades of data backing its effectiveness and safety, should be re-registered as a crop protection product.
In comments submitted to the agency on its draft biological evaluation for glyphosate, NEFB underscored how important the product is to Nebraska farmers and ranchers.
Nebraska Farm Bureau stressed that making glyphosate unavailable would unquestionably compromise the rapid growth of conservation-based no-till soil practices. The 2017 Census of Agriculture revealed no-till farming in Nebraska as a preferred conservation management practice in 2017 at 10.25 million acres, up nearly 1 million acres since 2012.
“No-till conservation is enabled by using glyphosate, and these practices help to conserve soil, preserve and increase nutrients, improve water quality, trap excess carbon in the soil, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Without access to effective weed management tools, farmers would be limited in their abilities to improve soil health and continue being good stewards of the land,” said Mark McHargue president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
NEFB estimates, that in Nebraska, glyphosate was the most used crop protection product on corn and soybeans in 2020, according to the 2018 application data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Any effort by EPA to make glyphosate unavailable would directly and negatively affect thousands of our members, increasing their costs of production, potentially reducing yields, and harming their profitability. NEFB strongly supports the continued use of glyphosate and urges the agency not to prohibit or restrict its availability and use,” McHargue said.
Pesticide applicators must recertify by April 15
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture would like to remind pesticide applicators who received a special extension to their applicator license in May 2020 due to the pandemic, that they must complete recertification training before April 15 in order to retain their licenses.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of many in-person training sessions for pesticide applicators, but they can work through their training requirements with online opportunities and in-person events through the University of Nebraska Extension Office and Pearson VUE.
“Pesticide applicators fill an important need in the agriculture industry,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “We’d like to remind those applicators to make sure to complete their recertification training by April 15.”
Commercial/non-commercial recertification and initial training session through Pesticide Safety Education Program is open for registration at pested.unl.edu.
Several Pearson VUE testing sites are open. A list of locations in Nebraska can be found at nda.nebraska.gov/pesticide/pearson_vue_testing.html. Appointments are scheduled through Pearson VUE.
Private applicator in-person trainings are being hosted at local county extension offices. Contact your local extension office for more information. Training is still being offered online at pested.unl.edu or you may opt out of training by passing the Private Applicator exam available at an in-person testing session.
Learn more about the pesticide recertification program and find certification training on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/pesticide/applicator_testing.html.
Fischer reintroduce legislation to identify, address blocked railroad crossings
Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, Maritime, Freight and Ports, has reintroduce legislation to identify and address instances of blocked railroad crossings:
Fischer said railroads are a key part of our surface transportation system.
“But when trains block railroad-highway crossings, it can be more than just an inconvenience,” she said.
Fischer said blocked railroad crossings can impede first responders, and can spur hazardous behavior such as children trying to cross.
“Our bipartisan legislation will ensure the FRA continues to collect the data it needs to understand the extent of these blocked crossings and keep Americans safe,” she said.
Fischer said in December 2019, the Federal Railroad Administration posted its Blocked Crossing Incident Reporter portal through which the public and law enforcement could report blocked grade crossings to the agency.
Fischer’s bill would authorize the FRA’s blocked crossing portal as a three-year pilot program, ensuring data collection continues. The FRA would be required to analyze submissions to the portal based on key criteria and provide an analysis to Congress. By authorizing the blocked crossing portal and examining the results, Congress can better understand the scope and severity of blocked crossings and develop targeted, effective policy to address them.
The bill also requires the Federal Highway Administration to evaluate the requirements of the Section 130 railway-highway grade crossing program to identify any additional flexibilities in the program that could support states’ efforts to make grade crossings safer.
Nebraska honey production down in 2020
Honey production in 2020 from Nebraska producers with five or more colonies totaled 1.92 million pounds, down 5% from 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
There were 37,000 honey producing colonies in Nebraska during 2020, down 5% from 2019.
Average yield was 52 pounds per colony, unchanged from 2019. Producer stocks were 250,000 pounds on Dec. 15, 2020, up from 223,000 pounds a year earlier.
Prices for the 2020 crop averaged $1.71 per pound, up from $1.44 per pound in 2019. Prices were based on retail sales by producers and sales to private processors and cooperatives.
Total value of honey produced in 2020 was $3.29 million, up 13% from 2019.
Central Platte NRD Board to meet March 25
The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors will meet by audio/video conferencing at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
The CPNRD board room will be available for public participation at 215 Kaufman Ave. in Grand Island. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Agenda items include:
--Luke Zakrzewski, GIS Image Analyst, will give an update on landowners and producers that received irrigation violation notifications for the 2020 irrigation season.
-- The Variance Committee will review a variance request from a Hall County landowner and make a recommendation to the board of directors.