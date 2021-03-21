AgLines: Nebraska Farm Bureau says vital to agriculture

“Any effort by EPA to make glyphosate unavailable would directly and negatively affect thousands of our members, increasing their costs of production, potentially reducing yields, and harming their profitability. NEFB strongly supports the continued use of glyphosate and urges the agency not to prohibit or restrict its availability and use,” McHargue said.

Pesticide applicators must recertify by April 15

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture would like to remind pesticide applicators who received a special extension to their applicator license in May 2020 due to the pandemic, that they must complete recertification training before April 15 in order to retain their licenses.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of many in-person training sessions for pesticide applicators, but they can work through their training requirements with online opportunities and in-person events through the University of Nebraska Extension Office and Pearson VUE.

“Pesticide applicators fill an important need in the agriculture industry,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “We’d like to remind those applicators to make sure to complete their recertification training by April 15.”