AgLines: Nebraska Farm Bureau shares priorities with Biden, congressional leaders

-- Grow markets, domestic and international, for Nebraska agricultural products.

-- Ensure regulations and programs work for farm and ranch families.

“We are committed to working with President Biden, his administration, and Congress to act on these priorities to bring prosperity to Nebraska farm and ranch families. When farmers and ranchers do well, rural communities flourish, and all Nebraskans benefit,” McHargue said.

Specialty crop grant proposals due Jan. 31

LINCOLN —The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is seeking proposals for projects designed to strengthen the specialty crops industry in Nebraska (i.e. fruits, vegetables, nuts, honey).

NDA administers the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The deadline for submitting proposals is Jan. 31.

“Nebraska’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program supports the research, development and marketing of specialty crops in the state,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “Through the years, we’ve seen many unique and creative projects that have helped producers and consumers alike. One common theme found in all the projects is that specialty crops add value and variety to Nebraska agriculture.”