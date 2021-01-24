AgLines: Nebraska Farm Bureau shares priorities with Biden, congressional leaders

LINCOLN — Nebraska Farm Bureau has put its priorities for Nebraska farmers and ranchers in front of new leadership in the White House and on Capitol Hill.
In a Jan. 20, Inauguration Day letter addressed to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and congressional leaders, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue asked for their help to ensure a bright future for farmers, ranchers and rural communities.
“There are many issues that could have far-reaching implications for farmers and ranchers. It is critical elected leaders know what is important to our members so we can work together in these areas. It is also vital farmers and ranchers have a seat at the table and engage as decisions impacting their livelihoods and communities are formulated,” McHargue said.
Priorities shared with President Biden and congressional leaders include:
-- Expand rural connectivity to secure high speed, high quality internet access statewide.
-- Expand rural economic development opportunities to grow rural Nebraska and enhance profitability for farm and ranch families.
-- Ensure environment and climate initiatives work for farm and ranch families.
-- Support animal agriculture production and policies to enhance growth.
-- Grow markets, domestic and international, for Nebraska agricultural products.
-- Ensure regulations and programs work for farm and ranch families.
“We are committed to working with President Biden, his administration, and Congress to act on these priorities to bring prosperity to Nebraska farm and ranch families. When farmers and ranchers do well, rural communities flourish, and all Nebraskans benefit,” McHargue said.
Specialty crop grant proposals due Jan. 31
LINCOLN —The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is seeking proposals for projects designed to strengthen the specialty crops industry in Nebraska (i.e. fruits, vegetables, nuts, honey).
NDA administers the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The deadline for submitting proposals is Jan. 31.
“Nebraska’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program supports the research, development and marketing of specialty crops in the state,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “Through the years, we’ve seen many unique and creative projects that have helped producers and consumers alike. One common theme found in all the projects is that specialty crops add value and variety to Nebraska agriculture.”
For the 2021 SCBG program, NDA anticipates approximately $700,000 will be available to fund new projects. Producers, organizations and associations, as well as state and local agencies, educational groups and other specialty crops stakeholders are eligible to apply.
Last fall, several organizations in Nebraska received more than $800,000 in USDA grants. This year’s proposals will be reviewed and scored using select criteria. Applicants who make it through the first round will be asked to submit additional information. NDA and USDA will announce the projects receiving funding in the fall.
Detailed instructions and guidelines for submitting proposals are available on the NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/scbgp/index.html.
All proposals should be saved as a Microsoft Word .docx file and sent electronically to casey.foster@nebraska.gov by the Jan. 31 deadline.
For additional information, contact SCBG Program Manager Casey Foster at 402-471-4876, or by the email listed above. To view a comprehensive list of eligible specialty crops and examples of projects funded, visit USDA’s website at ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp.
Nebraska layers down in December
LINCOLN -- All layers in Nebraska during December 2020 totaled 7.90 million, down from 9.14 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during December totaled 203 million eggs, down from 234 million in 2019. December egg production per 100 layers was 2,566 eggs, compared to 2,554 eggs in 2019.
Youth poster contest highlights Nebraska agriculture
LINCOLN — To recognize and celebrate the important role agriculture plays in our everyday lives, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is asking students to enter its annual poster contest highlighting the state’s number one industry.
This year’s theme, “Nebraska Agriculture: Straight from the Good Life,” promotes agricultural products grown, raised and/or made in Nebraska.
The contest is divided into three age categories: 1-2 students, 3-4 students and 5-6 students in any Nebraska public, private or home school. Entries must be received by March 1.
NDA will announce the winners during National Ag Week which starts March 21. National Ag Week highlights the diversity of agriculture and celebrates the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day. NDA will feature winning entries on its website and in promotional materials and publications.
Poster contest rules and official entry forms are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/kids.
For more information, contact Christin Kamm at 402-471-6856 or christin.kamm@nebraska.gov.