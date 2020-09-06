AgLines: Nebraska farmers among conservation program leaders

Nebraska farmers are among the nation’s leaders in the Conservation Stewardship Program. The program has helped Nebraska farmers and ranchers achieve conservation goals on their operations for nearly two decades, according to the Center of Rural Affairs.
In a recent report, CRA reported that in 2018, there were 6,038,535 acres — or 13% of the state’s total agricultural land — actively enrolled in CSP.
The report also includes information such as the number of active CSP contracts, financial assistance allocated, and the top conservation practices used in the state.
Administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, CSP provides financial and technical assistance for farmers and ranchers to maintain agricultural production on their land, and simultaneously address resource concerns with conservation practices. The program is set up so producers must demonstrate existing conservation efforts, and then have the opportunity to build on those efforts with new practices and enhancements.
The report follows the release of a national report from the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition.
The fact sheet: “Impacts of the Conservation Stewardship Program in Nebraska” can be found at cfra.org/publications.
Nebraska Women in Agriculture launch entrepreneurship web series
Nebraska Women in Agriculture has announced a new monthly live webcast series that will highlight the entrepreneurial spirit of women in the agriculture industry from across the state.
“Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agriculture Agripreneurship Series” will debut at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with Jaclyn Wilson, a fifth-generation cow-calf producer and founder of Flying Diamond Genetics and Flying Diamond Beef.
The webcast will feature a conversation between Wilson and Jessica Groskopf, director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture, that focuses on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics.
From Lakeside, Wilson and her father, Blaine, operate Wilson Ranch, a Red Angus operation founded in 1888.
In 2011, she founded Flying Diamond Genetics, a recipient business headquartered near Alliance and, last fall, co-founded Flying Diamond Beef, a direct-to-consumer venture, with two other female business partners.
The webcasts will be free to attend. Registration is required on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu. The monthly schedule will be updated there as well.
Nebraska Women in Agriculture is a program of Nebraska Extension in the Department of Agricultural Economics, dedicated to providing unbiased, research-based risk management education to female agriculture professionals in Nebraska. This material is based upon work supported by USDA-NIFA under Award Number 2018-70027-28586.
USDA providing funds for conservation projects
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is now accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. This program, created under the 2014 Farm Bill and reauthorized in the 2018 Farm Bill, provides funding for the purchase of conservation easements to help productive farm and ranch lands remain in agriculture and to restore and protect critical wetlands and grasslands.
The goal of ACEP is to prevent productive agriculture land from being converted to non-agricultural uses and to restore and protect wetlands and wildlife habitat.
Cropland, rangeland, grassland, pastureland and nonindustrial private forestland are eligible.
Applications can be submitted at any time, but to be considered for fiscal year 2021 funding opportunities, applications in Nebraska must be received by Oct. 1. Applications are currently being accepted for both agricultural land and wetland reserve easements.
NRCS provides technical and financial assistance directly to private and tribal landowners to restore, protectand enhance wetlands through the purchase of conservation easements. Eligible landowners can choose to enroll in a permanent or 30-year easement. Tribal landowners also have the option of enrolling in 30-year contracts.
All wetland reserve easement applications will be rated according to the easement’s potential for protecting and enhancing habitat for migratory birds, fish and other wildlife. Eligible applicants will be compensated with a payment rate comparable to the local land use value.
NRCS also provides financial assistance to eligible partners for purchasing agricultural land easements that protect ag land use and conservation values of eligible land. For working farms, the program helps farmers keep their land in agriculture. Agricultural land easements also protect high quality grasslands under threat of conversion to cropping, urban development, and other non-grazing uses.
Application information is available at local USDA Service Centers and www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted.
