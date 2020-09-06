AgLines: Nebraska farmers among conservation program leaders

Nebraska farmers are among the nation’s leaders in the Conservation Stewardship Program. The program has helped Nebraska farmers and ranchers achieve conservation goals on their operations for nearly two decades, according to the Center of Rural Affairs.

In a recent report, CRA reported that in 2018, there were 6,038,535 acres — or 13% of the state’s total agricultural land — actively enrolled in CSP.

The report also includes information such as the number of active CSP contracts, financial assistance allocated, and the top conservation practices used in the state.

Administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, CSP provides financial and technical assistance for farmers and ranchers to maintain agricultural production on their land, and simultaneously address resource concerns with conservation practices. The program is set up so producers must demonstrate existing conservation efforts, and then have the opportunity to build on those efforts with new practices and enhancements.

The report follows the release of a national report from the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition.

The fact sheet: “Impacts of the Conservation Stewardship Program in Nebraska” can be found at cfra.org/publications.