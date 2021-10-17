AgLines; Nebraska Farmers Union to host virtual conference

“108 Years of Leadership” is the theme for the 108th annual Nebraska Farmers Union state convention, set for Friday, Dec. 3.

“Despite the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the service work and focus of our general farm organization to serve the needs of family farmers, ranchers and rural communities goes on,” said John Hansen, NeFU president. “While we were hoping for the return of our normal in-person state convention with handshakes and hugs, it is the judgment of our board of directors that in order to conduct the necessary elections and business of the organization, and keep our members safe from the delta variant, we will be doing our state convention virtually via Zoom.”

The 2021 NeFU State Convention — originally planed for the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, will instead take place in farm homes across the state.

NeFU delegates and members will elect directors for three year terms from Districts 2, 4 and 6. Lynn Belitz is running for election for District 2 as the result of the retirement of Jim Knopik. Vern Jantzen is running for re-election in District 4. Graham Christensen is running for re-election in District 6. The final district caucuses to field potential additional candidates and all elections will be between 11 a.m. and noon Friday.