AgLines; Nebraska Farmers Union to host virtual conference

“108 Years of Leadership” is the theme for the 108th annual Nebraska Farmers Union state convention, set for Friday, Dec. 3.
“Despite the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the service work and focus of our general farm organization to serve the needs of family farmers, ranchers and rural communities goes on,” said John Hansen, NeFU president. “While we were hoping for the return of our normal in-person state convention with handshakes and hugs, it is the judgment of our board of directors that in order to conduct the necessary elections and business of the organization, and keep our members safe from the delta variant, we will be doing our state convention virtually via Zoom.”
The 2021 NeFU State Convention — originally planed for the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, will instead take place in farm homes across the state.
NeFU delegates and members will elect directors for three year terms from Districts 2, 4 and 6. Lynn Belitz is running for election for District 2 as the result of the retirement of Jim Knopik. Vern Jantzen is running for re-election in District 4. Graham Christensen is running for re-election in District 6. The final district caucuses to field potential additional candidates and all elections will be between 11 a.m. and noon Friday.
Hansen has announced his candidacy for re-election to a two-year term
Registration is at the NeFU website: https://nebraskafarmersunion.org/convention/. The latest information will be on the website. The usual two day format will be condensed to one day. NFU President Rob Larew will be the Friday noon keynote speaker followed by a state senator panel with Senators Carol Blood, John Cavanaugh, Myron Dorn and John McCollister.
NeFU Vice President Vern Jantzen of Plymouth will chair the policy adoption process Friday afternoon.
USDA to survey row crops county acreage, production
LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 38 states, including Nebraska, as part of its 2021 Row Crops County Agricultural Production Survey.
The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested and total yield and production of row crops to support estimates down to the county level. Producers can complete their survey securely online at agcounts.usda.gov.
“The data provided by producers will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” said Nicholas Streff, director of the NASS Northern Plains Regional Field Office, “We hope every producer who receives this survey will take the time to respond. Producers benefit when there are data available to help determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency may not have enough information on which to base their programs.”
If producers don’t respond online, in a few weeks a NASS representative will contact selected Nebraska growers to arrange telephone interviews to complete the survey.
The information you provide will be used for statistical purposes only. In accordance with federal law, your responses will be kept confidential and will not be disclosed in identifiable form.
The survey results will be published in NASS’s Quick Stats database (quickstats.nass.usda.gov).
For more information on NASS surveys and reports and for the release dates by commodity, visit nass.usda.gov/Publications/Calendar/reports_by_date.php or contact the NASS Northern Plains Regional Field Office at 800-582-6443.