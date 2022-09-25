AgLines: Nebraska LEAD announces 2022-24 fellows

LINCOLN — Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 41 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny. The two-year program started this month.

The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

“I am excited to get started with them as it appears that Class 41 is filled with outstanding individuals from throughout our state. Our task will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state, and beyond,” Hejny said.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14-16 day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers, and spokespersons for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment/potential, natural resources, energy, communication, agricultural policy/finance, international trade, Nebraska’s political process, social/cultural issues, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is governed by the non-profit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 13 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.

Area LEAD fellows include Makayla Fox and Rhett Montgomery of Kearney, and Luke Zangger of Loup City.

Other group members are: Karina Christensen of Arthur, Amber Shane of Atkinson, Brian Schwartz of Battle Creek, Abby Lineweber of Beatrice, Steve Vaughn of Brady, Caleb Ayers of Dickens, Anna Shadbolt of Gordon, Lance Pachta of Hebron, Jakob Burke and Jon Lechtenberg of Imperial, Jamie Bright of Kimball, Tyler Wellman of Lincoln, Allissa Troyer of Milford, Joe Ruskamp of North Bend, Easton Eggers of Omaha, Amanda Mogensen of Primrose, and Chris Beerbohm of Scribner.

CPNRD OKs revisions to Urban Conservation Program

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors approved revisions to the ranking priorities for the Urban Conservation Program at its monthly meeting on Sept. 22.

The board will now accept applications year-round, removing the March 1 deadline, and added new recreation, safety and education features to the funding priorities.

CPNRD’s Urban Conservation Program was developed in 2017 as a cost-share program to assist cities, villages and counties within the NRD to establish or improve public recreational areas. Projects that are approved receive 50% cost-share of eligible project costs up to a maximum of $40,000. Communities that have received funds through this program include Grand Island, Kearney, Gothenburg, Lexington and Cairo.

The Urban Conservation Program has two cost-share programs for communities. The Recreation Area Development Program is designed to assist sponsors with the acquisition of land or land rights, and to establish, develop and improve public recreational areas. The Trails Assistance Program is designed for trail projects that have received approval for funding under the Transportation Enhancement Program administered by the Nebraska Department of Roads or the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Details and applications are available at: cpnrd.org/cost-share/urban-conservation.

CCC-Hastings offers tree, landscape workshop

HASTINGS — A tree and landscape workshop will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Hall Student Union, Cottonwood Room, at Central Community College-Hastings.

The workshop is open to individuals interested in learning more about tree selection, establishment, health and diseases; multipurpose landscapes; plant identification; and drought-tolerant lawns. Presenters will come from CCC-Hastings, Great Plains Nursery, Nebraska and Kansas forest services, Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and UNL Extension. The day will conclude with a tree planting demonstration and celebration.

Registration is required by Oct. 10. The cost is $35, which includes breakfast and lunch. To register, contact Anna Payne-Polson at 402-461-2441 or annapaynepolson@cccneb.edu.

For more information about the workshop, contact Aaron Thiessen at 402-460-2142 or aaronthiessen@cccneb.edu.