AgLines: New forester named in south-central Nebraska

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Forest Service (NFS) has named Beth Arens as the new forester in south central Nebraska.

Arens will be stationed in Kearney. She comes from Ainsworth and has worked with the Nebraska Forest Service for two years in the Niobrara Valley.

Arens administers a cost-share program to help woodland landowners reduce forest fuel loads in areas at risk from wildfire. The program is part of a statewide effort to address wildfire risks from unmanaged woodlands in what’s called the Wildland Urban Interface — places where human development abuts wildlands containing flammable vegetation. Many of these projects are happening across the state.

Arens, a Tennessee native, obtained a degree in Wildlife Biology from Middle Tennessee State University. She worked as a biologist with the state of Tennessee, URS/AECOM Corporation, and The Nature Conservancy before coming up to Nebraska. She gained valuable experience in natural resource management while working in Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Minnesota, and Nebraska.

The Forest Fuels Treatment Program provides as much as 75% cost share to landowners who want to reduce wildfire hazard on their property while retaining healthy, productive forests. Reducing woody fuel loads creates an environment less prone to extreme fire behavior.