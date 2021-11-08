AgLines: New television production explores how data can help farmers manage water

LINCOLN — Water is essential for successful agriculture. While Nebraska has some of the best water resources in the world for farming, experts say the abundance shouldn’t be taken for granted or mismanaged.
A new Nebraska Public Media program produced in partnership with the Twin Platte Natural Resources District in North Platte will discuss how a water data management program combines new and existing technologies so farmers can better manage water during the growing season.
“Using Data to Conserve Water” will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, on World.
With the goal of keeping decision making on the farm, a water data management program provides near real-time information in an easy-to-use format.
Using less water not only lowers expenses for farmers, it assists the Twin Platte NRD in meeting state and other streamflow requirements. This helps other water users in the state.
To learn more, visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/data.
Central Platte NRD Board to consider redistricting modifications at meeting
The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors will review and consider approval to submit new subdistrict boundaries to local county clerks at their monthly meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in Grand Island.
CPNRD boundaries reach from the Lincoln-Dawson county line near Gothenburg to Highway 81 near Columbus. The district includes all or parts of 11 counties: Dawson, Custer, Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Nance, Merrick, Hamilton, Platte, Polk and Frontier.
Modifications are being considered to align with the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data released. Each subdistrict in the District must be substantially equal in population.