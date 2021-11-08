AgLines: New television production explores how data can help farmers manage water

LINCOLN — Water is essential for successful agriculture. While Nebraska has some of the best water resources in the world for farming, experts say the abundance shouldn’t be taken for granted or mismanaged.

A new Nebraska Public Media program produced in partnership with the Twin Platte Natural Resources District in North Platte will discuss how a water data management program combines new and existing technologies so farmers can better manage water during the growing season.

“Using Data to Conserve Water” will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, on World.

With the goal of keeping decision making on the farm, a water data management program provides near real-time information in an easy-to-use format.

Using less water not only lowers expenses for farmers, it assists the Twin Platte NRD in meeting state and other streamflow requirements. This helps other water users in the state.

To learn more, visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/data.

Central Platte NRD Board to consider redistricting modifications at meeting