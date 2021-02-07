AgLines: Public Service Commission reminds producers, dealers of state grain laws

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Public Service Commission reminds producers and dealers of the importance of familiarizing themselves with Nebraska Grain laws when it comes to grain dealers.
According to PSC, it is important for a producer/seller to ensure they are working with a grain dealer licensed to do business in the state of Nebraska. A list of grain dealers licensed in Nebraska can be found on the Grain Department page of the PSC website.
If a grain dealer is not licensed in Nebraska and the producer sells grain to that dealer, the producer will have no protection under Nebraska law.
The PSC reminds grain dealers state law requires them to hold a Nebraska license in order to do business with producers/sellers from the state.
Under the Grain Dealer Act if a producer/seller wants to ensure their transactions with a grain dealer are covered by the grain dealer’s security posted with the PSC, they must demand payment within 15 days of completion of their contract with the dealer. Producers/sellers who choose not to demand payment within 15 days after completion of their contract will be unsecured creditors of that dealer and forfeit any protection from the grain dealer’s security.
Information for grain dealers, producers/sellers and grain warehouses can be found on the Grain Department page of the PSC website. Questions can be emailed to psc.grain@nebraska.gov
Landlord-tenant workshop planned in Hastings
HASTINGS — Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team will host its annual landlord-tenant cash rent workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.
Geared toward current and future landlords and tenants, the workshop will cover trends in cash rental rates and land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations and current university crop budget information.
The presentation will be led by Nebraska Extension land specialists Allan Vyhnalek, Jim Jansen, Austin Duerfeldt and Glennis McClure. They will address common agricultural landlord and tenant topics, including equitable rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant communication, pasture leasing and other land management considerations.
An estate planning workshop will follow from 1:30 to 4 p.m., with Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension Educator for farm and ranch transition and succession, and Brandon Dirkschneider, a Certified Financial Planner and Farm Succession Coordinator. The workshop is designed to help anyone who is thinking about how they should proceed with plans to retire, exit or transfer the farm or ranch business.
Both workshops are free to attend in person or online via Zoom. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 16 by calling Nebraska Extension in Adams County at 402-461-7209. Please indicate at that time if you would like to attend in person or online. All those attending in person are required to wear a facial covering. The meeting may be subject to postponement or cancellation if local guidelines change.
Information about the workshops is available at farm.unl.edu.
Central Platte NRD board picks new chairman, vice chairman
The Central Platte Natural Resources District board has elected a new chairman and a new vice chairman.
The board elected Mick Reynolds, of Wood River, as the new chairman of the board. Reynolds replaces Jim Bendfeldt who served two full terms. Jerry Wiese, of Grand Island, was elected as vice chairman of the board. Officers are eligible to serve two, two-year terms.
Two directors were also appointed to the board for a two-year term. Tom Downey, of Lexington, was appointed to Subdistrict 2 and Ryan Kegley, of Kearney, was appointed to Subdistrict 4. The two vacancies were due to directors recently moving out of their subdistricts. Chris Henry, of Cozad, moved out of Subdistrict 2 and resigned from the board. Eric Davis, Kearney, was elected to replace Keith Stafford in Subdistrict 4. Davis moved to a new location in Kearney that is part of Subdistrict 3.
CPNRD adds to 30-Year Acreage Reserve Program
The Central Platte Board of Directors recently approved adding a section to CPNRD’s Ground Water Management Program Rules and Regulations, titled Section B-Rule 8: 30-Year Acreage Reserve Program-Participation Eligibility and Rules.
The 30-Year Acreage Reserve Program will provide a long-term solution in protecting surface water rights. Irrigation districts will sign up for the conservation program and surface water users will have the option to opt-in or opt-out of the program annually.
A public hearing was held prior to the board’s January meeting with minor amendments entered into record at the hearing.
The program was developed to ensure that supplies in the Platte Basin are optimized and managed efficiently with maximum benefits and to meet water management obligations for the Basin-Wide Plan for Joint Integrated Water Resources Management of Over-Appropriated Portions of the Platte River Basin, CPNRD’s Integrated Management Plan, and Nebraska’s New Depletion Plan for the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program.
The program will take effect on March 4.
CPNRD awards drop structure bid
The Central Platte NRD board recently selected Kokes Construction of Ord to install a drop structure, channel shaping and riprap channel protection at the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Risk Reduction Project in Grand Island.
Kokes Construction submitted the low bid of $699,725 of the nine bids received. 75% of the cost will be funded by the NRCS Emergency Watershed Protection Program, with the remaining 25% divided between the Central Platte NRD, City of Grand Island and Hall County.
In related news, the CPNRD board approved a conceptual design services contract with JEO Consulting, not to exceed $20,000, for a feasibility study to build facilities at the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Risk Reduction site west of Grand Island.
Fischer remains on Senate ag committee
WASHINGTON — Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., will remain a part of the Senate committee for Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry for the 117th Congress.
She will also serve on the Armed Services; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Rules and Administration committees; and is a member of the Select Committee on Ethics.