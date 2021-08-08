AgLines: Rep. Smith to host ag summit in Kearney

The quarter of January-March 2020 had a loss of 670 colonies or 4%, the lowest number of honey bee colonies lost in 2020.

Honey bee colonies added for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March was 1,300 colonies. The number of colonies added during the April-June quarter was 8,500. The quarter of April-June 2020, added 7,000 colonies, the highest number of honey bee colonies added for any quarter in 2020.

The quarter of January-March 2020, at 70 added, showed the lowest number of honey bee colonies added during 2020.

There were no honey bee colonies renovated for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March. The number of colonies renovated during the quarter of April-June was 810. During July-September 2020, 3,100 colonies were renovated, the highest number of colonies renovated during 2020. The lowest number of honey bee colonies renovated for any quarter of 2020, at 0, occurred during January-March 2020.

Renovated colonies are those that were requeened or received new honey bees through a nuc or package.