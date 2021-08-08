AgLines: Rep. Smith to host ag summit in Kearney

Rep. Adrian Smith will host an Agriculture Summit Aug. 11 in Kearney.
Smith said the summit will provide his Third District constituents an opportunity to visit with him, ask questions and share their thoughts on the future of agriculture policy.
Joining Smith to discuss disaster relief and the direction of federal agriculture policy will be Mark Slupek, USDA Foreign Ag Service deputy administrator for global programs; Jordan Schlake, Nebraska Department of Agriculture trade representative; John McCoy, CEO of Orthman Manufacturing; and Norm Krug, CEO of Preferred Popcorn.
“Sound agriculture and trade policies are a crucial part of ensuring Nebraska’s agricultural industry can compete in a global economy,” Smith said. “I look forward to direct engagement from Third District producers on the challenges they face. Getting these policies right will better position our producers to remain amongst the top-producing in the country.”
The summit will run from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Younes Conference Center (South Ruby Room 6), 416 W, Talmadge St.
Pre-registration for in-person attendance is encouraged; contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.
Those who prefer to attend virtually can find the registration link at https://bit.ly/3xkAnOc
Fischer welcomes USDA steps to enhance price transparency in cattle markets
Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said she welcomes the U.S. Department of Agriculture recent announcement of its intent to publish two new market news reports to enhance price transparency in cattle markets.
“I’ve led the push to enhance transparency in cattle markets, and I’m pleased USDA is taking these steps,” Fischer said.
She said the reports will ensure cattle producers will have access to additional pricing information enabling them to make more informed marketing decisions.
“However, more must be done,” Fischer said. “I’ll continue to work to advance policies that ensure a robust cash market so all segments of the cattle market can thrive.”
Fischer said that beginning Aug. 9, USDA will issue two new market news reports based on livestock mandatory reporting data to provide insight into cattle markets and promote fair competition.
The first report, the National Daily Direct Formula Base Cattle, will provide greater information into the foundational prices used in cattle market formulas, grids and contracts. The second report, the National Weekly Cattle Net Price Distribution, will show the volume of cattle purchased at each different level of pricing within those formulas, grids, and contracts.
In March, Fischer and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021. The legislation would restore transparency and accountability in the cattle market by establishing regional cash minimums and equipping producers with more market information.
The bill also requires USDA to create and maintain a publicly available library of marketing contracts between packers and producers in a manner that ensures confidentiality, and a pilot program of this library was included in the recent agriculture appropriations bill passed by the full Senate Appropriations Committee.
Fischer is working in advancing these priorities ahead of a reauthorization of the Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act.
Nebraska honey bee colony numbers are up
Honey bee colonies for operations with five or more colonies in Nebraska as of Jan. 1 totaled 11,000 according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of colonies in Nebraska on April 1 was 18,500.
During 2020, honey bee colonies on Jan. 1, April 1, July 1 and Oct. 1 were 9,000, 16,500, 47,000 and 43,000, respectively.
Honey bee colonies lost for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March, was 640 colonies or 4% lost. During April-June, 1,800 colonies or 5% of colonies were lost. The quarter of October-December 2020, at 7,000 or 16%, showed the highest number of lost honey bee colonies of any quarter in 2020.
The quarter of January-March 2020 had a loss of 670 colonies or 4%, the lowest number of honey bee colonies lost in 2020.
Honey bee colonies added for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March was 1,300 colonies. The number of colonies added during the April-June quarter was 8,500. The quarter of April-June 2020, added 7,000 colonies, the highest number of honey bee colonies added for any quarter in 2020.
The quarter of January-March 2020, at 70 added, showed the lowest number of honey bee colonies added during 2020.
There were no honey bee colonies renovated for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March. The number of colonies renovated during the quarter of April-June was 810. During July-September 2020, 3,100 colonies were renovated, the highest number of colonies renovated during 2020. The lowest number of honey bee colonies renovated for any quarter of 2020, at 0, occurred during January-March 2020.
Renovated colonies are those that were requeened or received new honey bees through a nuc or package.
Varroa mites were the number one stressor for operations with five or more colonies during three of the quarters in 2020. The quarter of July-September 2020 showed the highest percentage of varroa mites during 2020, at 23.4%. The percent of colonies reported to be affected by varroa mites during January-March and April-June were 0.0% and 17.4%, respectively.
2020 farm production expenditures down 4%
LINCOLN — Farm and ranch production expenditures for Nebraska totaled $20.3 billion in 2020, down 4% from a year earlier, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Livestock expenses, the largest expenditure category, at $5.03 billion, decreased 10% from 2019. Rent, the next largest expense category, at $2.44 billion, decreased 2% from 2019. Feed, the third largest total expense category at $2.17 billion, decreased 11% from 2019.
Livestock expenses accounted for 25% of Nebraska’s total production expenditures. Rent accounted for 12, feed 11, and farm services 9%.
The total expenditures per farm or ranch in Nebraska averaged $445,714 in 2020, down 3 from 2019.
The livestock expense category was the leading expenditure, at $110,549 per operation, 5.61 times the national average. Rent expenditures, at $53,626 per operation, were 3.58 times the national average. The average feed expenditure, at $47,692, was 1.69 times the national average.
Farm services expenditures per operation, at $40,879, were 1.84 times the national average.