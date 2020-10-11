AgLines: Ricketts proclaims October as Bioscience Month in state

Gateway Farm Expo planned for November

KEARNEY — The Gateway Farm Expo will host its 51st annual farm show Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney

According to organizers, they have made some adjustments due to COVID-19, but still plan to provide a “great opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to do business, see products firsthand, and share ideas.”

They say they have worked with fairgrounds staff to coordinate with Two Rivers Health Department and assure compliance with required health measures.

“We will be taking a commonsense approach to health safety,” organizers said. “Extra cleaning/sanitizing will be done, and foot traffic will be directed in a single direction. We will be requesting everyone to wear masks and will be providing face coverings at each entrance location. Social distancing will be advised.”

As a further precaution, the traditional free barbecue has been canceled (food will be provided to vendors on site. Speaker sessions and the exhibitors reception have also been canceled, and the exhibitors’ lounge won’t be open.