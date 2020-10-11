AgLines: Ricketts proclaims October as Bioscience Month in state

Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed October in Nebraska as Bioscience Month and recognized the celebration of the bioscience industry with a video message.
Bioscience Month recognizes Nebraska’s diverse bio-ecosystem comprising the human and animal health sectors, educational research, renewable fuels, industrial biotech and agricultural processing, all of which are critical to the state’s economy and competitiveness in the global market, Ricketts said.
“Nebraska’s strong workforce and business-friendly climate have sparked the growth of our bioscience industry,” Ricketts said. “Additionally, our abundant natural resources, agricultural innovation, and central location are highly attractive to bioscience companies.”
According to a recent report from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, the bioscience industry in Nebraska plays a significant economic role in the state. In Nebraska:
-- Nearly 18,000 jobs across 1,300 establishments are supported by the industry.
-- The average annual salary in the industry is approximately $70,000.
-- Research universities conducted $374 million in bioscience related R&D in 2018, which is 75% of all academic R&D in the state.
-- 578 bioscience related patents were issued between 2016 and 2019.
Foundation honors ag teachers across the state
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded 18 teachers with funds in support of agricultural education and FFA programs in Nebraska.
“All 18 teachers have a passion for teaching agriculture in Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We are very proud to support the future of Nebraska agriculture. Our investment has a great return as the number of schools that offer agricultural education and FFA in Nebraska grows each year,” she continued.
Recipients are all agricultural education teachers in their first through fifth year of teaching. Teachers are eligible for increasing awards each year. As the teachers’ impact grows in the classroom, in their FFA chapters, and in their communities each year, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation aims to recognize and support their efforts.
Central Nebraska recipients are: Jacob Goldfuss, Sandy Creek Public Schools; Kate Grimes, Axtell Community Schools; Cale Harrington, Loup City Public Schools; Blair Hartman, Ansley Public Schools; Hannah Horak, Shelton High School; Katie Horning, Northwest Public Schools; Brian Johnson, Litchfield Public Schools; and Macie Wippel, Minden Public Schools.
For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visit www.nefbfoundation.org.
Gateway Farm Expo planned for November
KEARNEY — The Gateway Farm Expo will host its 51st annual farm show Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney
According to organizers, they have made some adjustments due to COVID-19, but still plan to provide a “great opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to do business, see products firsthand, and share ideas.”
They say they have worked with fairgrounds staff to coordinate with Two Rivers Health Department and assure compliance with required health measures.
“We will be taking a commonsense approach to health safety,” organizers said. “Extra cleaning/sanitizing will be done, and foot traffic will be directed in a single direction. We will be requesting everyone to wear masks and will be providing face coverings at each entrance location. Social distancing will be advised.”
As a further precaution, the traditional free barbecue has been canceled (food will be provided to vendors on site. Speaker sessions and the exhibitors reception have also been canceled, and the exhibitors’ lounge won’t be open.
