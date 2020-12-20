AgLines roundup: U.S. corn sales and shipments boom globally, driven by China

U.S. corn is leaving the country as quickly as it can be loaded, with nearly 475 million bushels already sold and delivered in marketing year 2020/2021 and another nearly 1.2 billion bushels waiting to head to their overseas destinations as of Dec. 12, 2020, according to the U.S. Grain Council (USGC).

The total of sales yet to be shipped and those that have been delivered is up by 242% over the last marketing year at this time, driven by increased sales to each of the top five 2020/2021 buyers including China, which is up 19,521% alone.

USGC said China is a big and unexpected player in global corn markets, having bought at least 460 million bushels including 298 million bushels still yet to be shipped in the coming months. Corn sold to “unknown destinations” totals 276 million bushels, a record. Almost certainly some of that corn is destined for China, as well.

The other top buyers so far in this marketing year — Mexico, Japan, Colombia and South Korea — have also increased purchases over a year ago at this time, by a total of 214 million bushels, looking to lock in prices as global corn and soybean supplies tighten.