AgLines: Sen. Fischer cosponsors bill to help ag producers be part of climate solution

The March to May 2021 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.26 million head, was up 2% from 2020. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 195,000 head, down 3% from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.60 for the March to May period, compared to 11.10 last year.

Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 200,000 sows during the June - August 2021 quarter, up 10% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.

Intended farrowings for September to November 2021 are 200,000 sows, up 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.

The United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1 was 75.7 million head. This was down 2% from June 1, 2020, but up 1% from March 1.

Breeding inventory, at 6.23 million head, was down 2% from last year, but up slightly from the previous quarter.

Market hog inventory, at 69.4 million head, was down 2% from last year, but up 1% from last quarter.

The March to May pig crop, at 33.6 million head, was down 3% from 2020. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.07 million head, down 3% from 2020. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49% of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 10.95 for the March to May period, compared to 11.00 last year.