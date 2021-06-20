AgLines: Senate Commerce Committee advances Livestock Haulers Bill

Rep. Cheri Bustosm D-Ill., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., along with Reps. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, and Angie Craig, D-Minn., led a letter with 12 bicameral colleagues to the Environmental Protection Agency and National Economic Council expressing concern about reports that the Biden administration is considering several options to exempt oil refiners of their obligations under the Clean Air Act’s Renewable Fuel Standard.

The legislators noted that these proposals “all unjustifiably waive Clean Air Act compliance requirements for a small group of refiners that the EPA has repeatedly determined are not negatively impacted by the RFS.”

They proceed to recognize the consequence of such actions, writing, “Exempting refiners of their obligations to blend biofuel would mean increased reliance on oil and more carbon emissions – a result this country cannot afford if we are to meet our new commitment under the Paris Agreement to reduce emissions by 50 to 52% by 2030.”

The letter said that rather than exempting refiners of their obligations under the Clean Air Act, the Administration should provide additional certainty and stability to the renewable fuels marketplace that will create jobs, drive investment, and cut carbon emissions from the existing vehicle fleet.