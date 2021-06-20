AgLines: Senate Commerce Committee advances Livestock Haulers Bill

Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and Ranking Member of the Surface Transportation, Maritime, Freight, and Ports Subcommittee, said her committee has advanced a critical part of her Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety Act on the Surface Transportation Investment Act, allowing for additional time to transport livestock once they’re within 150 air-miles of their destination:
“I am very pleased to see my bipartisan legislation advanced through committee as part of a surface transportation package,” Fischer said. “This is a win for our livestock haulers who provide such a critical service but who need relief to account for the unique circumstances of transporting live products.”
This HAULS Act provision would authorize a 150 air-mile exemption from hours-of-service requirements on the destination side of a haul for livestock haulers.
Senators Jon Tester, D-Mont., Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Tina Smith, D-Minn. joined Fischer in introducing the HAULS Act as a standalone bill earlier this year.
Nebraska Farm Bureau announces 2021-2022 Class of The Crew
Nebraska Farm Bureau has identified 10 social media savvy student members to join The Crew. The Crew participants share their love of agriculture through social media and are selected from NEFB student members, who range in age from 16 to 23. Each member is selected in the spring and participates for one year.
The 2021-2022 class of The Crew represents county Farm Bureaus from across the state. They are: Madalynn Graham of Cedar County, Jenna Hallock of Keya Paha County, Emily Kerbs and Ruby Molini of Lancaster County, Sidney Kucera of Madison County, Carson and Cody Maricle of Boone County, Jocelyn Pohl of Morrill County, Carly Schaad of Platte County and Lacey Schmidt of Thayer County.
“Nebraska Farm Bureau places a high priority in training the next generation of agricultural leaders as part of our strategic plan. In coordination with NEFB student membership, The Crew provides an added benefit of being a student member and an opportunity to gain hands-on agriculture communication experiences,” said Audrey Schipporeit, Nebraska Farm Bureau director of generational engagement.
She said during their year-long experience, Crew members work toward a series of milestones centered on social media sharing. In addition, they write posts for Nebraska Farm Bureau’s “Stories From the Field’” blog and attend field days where they learn real-world applications of communication practices.
“We hope people follow along this year as these students bring to life rural America through their work on social media,” Schipporeit said.
Check out #neagcrew on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Lawmakers urging Biden Administration to uphold Renewable Fuel Standard obligations for oil refiners
Rep. Cheri Bustosm D-Ill., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., along with Reps. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, and Angie Craig, D-Minn., led a letter with 12 bicameral colleagues to the Environmental Protection Agency and National Economic Council expressing concern about reports that the Biden administration is considering several options to exempt oil refiners of their obligations under the Clean Air Act’s Renewable Fuel Standard.
The legislators noted that these proposals “all unjustifiably waive Clean Air Act compliance requirements for a small group of refiners that the EPA has repeatedly determined are not negatively impacted by the RFS.”
They proceed to recognize the consequence of such actions, writing, “Exempting refiners of their obligations to blend biofuel would mean increased reliance on oil and more carbon emissions – a result this country cannot afford if we are to meet our new commitment under the Paris Agreement to reduce emissions by 50 to 52% by 2030.”
The letter said that rather than exempting refiners of their obligations under the Clean Air Act, the Administration should provide additional certainty and stability to the renewable fuels marketplace that will create jobs, drive investment, and cut carbon emissions from the existing vehicle fleet.
“We encourage your Administration to swiftly issue a proposed rule for the 2021 and 2022 Renewable Volume Obligations with strong blending targets and respond to the 2017 Court remand in Americans for Clean Energy, et al., v. Environmental Protection Agency to reinstate 500 million gallons of blending requirements inappropriately waived from the 2016 blending targets,” the legislators wrote.
USDA announces $700M in COVID relief for biofuels producers
Following urging from Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $700 million in aid for biofuels producers who were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“USDA is doing the right thing by ensuring farmers and ethanol producers can receive this aid. I worked to include biofuels in the December 2020 COVID-relief package and urged the agency to follow through in making this assistance available quickly.”
She said the announcement is positive news that will benefit rural America and Nebraska’s economy,” said Fischer.
According to USDA, implementation of this aid is planned to take place within 60 days.
Earlier this year, Fischer joined Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley in sending a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack urging the agency to provide direct payments to biofuels producers. This assistance was made possible through the December 2020 COVID-relief bill.
Fischer said she has long advocated to provide certainty for farmers and biofuels producers. She is the lead Republican sponsor of the RFS Integrity Act of 2021. This bill would require small refineries to petition for Renewable Fuel Standard hardship exemptions by June 1 of each year. This change would ensure that EPA properly accounts for exempted gallons in the annual Renewable Volume Obligations it sets each November.
USDA announces dates for Conservation Reserve Program general and grasslands signups
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set a July 23 deadline for agricultural producers and landowners to apply for the Conservation Reserve Program General sign-up 56. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications for CRP Grasslands from July 12 to Aug. 20. This year, USDA updated both sign-up options to provide greater incentives for producers and increase its conservation benefits, including reducing the impacts of climate change.
Both sign-ups are competitive and will provide for annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
Through CRP, producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. Lands enrolled in CRP also play a key role in mitigating impacts from climate change, and FSA has added a new Climate-Smart Practice Incentive for practices that sequester carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
FSA is also adding a one-time “inflationary” adjustment for payment rates, as well as having more flexibility on adjusting soil rental rates.
FSA opened the General Signup in January 2021 and extended the original deadline to July 23 to enable producers to consider FSA’s new improvements to the program.
CRP Grasslands helps landowners and operators protect grassland, including rangeland, and pastureland and certain other lands, while maintaining the areas as grazing lands. Protecting grasslands contributes positively to the economy of many regions, provides biodiversity of plant and animal populations, and improves environmental quality.
FSA has updated the Grasslands sign-up to establish a minimum rental rate of $15 per acre, as well as new National Grassland Priority Zones.
To enroll in the CRP General sign-up, producers and landowners should contact their local USDA Service Center by the July 23 deadline. To enroll in the CRP Grasslands sign-up, they should contact USDA after July 12 up to the Aug. 20 deadline.