AgLines: Sens. Fischer, Klobuchar introduce legislation to expand farmers’ access to precision agriculture equipment

“Livestock and poultry producers were among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “We want to ensure that all eligible producers have the opportunity to apply for this critical assistance. The Oct. 12 deadline also aligns with the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 deadline.”

PLIP provides payments to producers for losses of livestock or poultry depopulated from March 1, 2020, through Dec. 26, 2020, due to insufficient processing access as a result of the pandemic. Payments are based on 80% of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and for the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animal. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys.

Eligible livestock and poultry producers can apply for PLIP through the Oct. 12, deadline by completing the FSA-620, Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program application, and submitting it to any FSA county office. Additional documentation may be required.

Visit farmers.gov/plip for more information on how to apply.

Nebraska recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a proclamation recognizing Sept. 20-24 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual National Clean Energy Week.