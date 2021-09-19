AgLines: Sens. Fischer, Klobuchar introduce legislation to expand farmers’ access to precision agriculture equipment

Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has introduced the Precision Agriculture Loan Act.
The bipartisan legislation would create a program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide loan financing to farmers and ranchers interested in purchasing precision agriculture equipment. Precision agriculture is a wide range of new technologies in farming and ranching that can allow producers to reduce their environmental footprint, lower costs, and improve productivity.
The PAL Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
“Farmers and ranchers take care of our land and resources, and precision agriculture equipment can help them expand on this good work,” Fischer said. “High upfront costs, however, mean many operations struggle to access these cutting-edge and climate-friendly technologies. Our bipartisan legislation will allow more producers to invest in the equipment they need to make their operations more efficient, environmentally friendly, and productive.”
The World Economic Forum estimates that if just a quarter of the world’s farms adopted precision agricultural practices, farm yields globally could increase by 15%. Greenhouse gas emissions and water use would decrease by 10% and 20%, respectively.
The PAL Act would establish the Precision Agriculture Loan program within USDA’s Farm Service Agency. The program would offer low-cost and long-term loans to agriculture producers who want to adopt precision agriculture technologies but can’t afford to through traditional financing.
This would be the first federal loan program dedicated entirely to precision agriculture. Instead of paying upwards of 5% in interest, producers would be eligible for interest rates lower than 2% through the new program with loan terms from three to 12 years in length. These loans would cover any precision agriculture technology that improves efficiency or reduces inputs.
“For decades, University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers have worked to develop precision technologies and tools to make crop and livestock production more efficient, sustainable and profitable,” said Mike Boehm, NU vice president and Harlan vice chancellor for UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “These technologies are vitally important, but they only work if producers have access to them. I applaud Sen. Fischer for introducing this legislation to help American and Nebraskan producers stay on the cutting edge of agriculture.”
USDA extends deadline to apply for pandemic assistance to livestock producers with animal losses
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing additional time for livestock and poultry producers to apply for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program. Producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing may now apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals through Oct. 12, rather than the original deadline of Sept. 17. PLIP is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
“Livestock and poultry producers were among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “We want to ensure that all eligible producers have the opportunity to apply for this critical assistance. The Oct. 12 deadline also aligns with the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 deadline.”
PLIP provides payments to producers for losses of livestock or poultry depopulated from March 1, 2020, through Dec. 26, 2020, due to insufficient processing access as a result of the pandemic. Payments are based on 80% of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and for the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animal. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys.
Eligible livestock and poultry producers can apply for PLIP through the Oct. 12, deadline by completing the FSA-620, Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program application, and submitting it to any FSA county office. Additional documentation may be required.
Visit farmers.gov/plip for more information on how to apply.
Nebraska recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021
Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a proclamation recognizing Sept. 20-24 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual National Clean Energy Week.
Last year, Ricketts, along with more than half of the nation’s governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In his 2021 proclamation, Ricketts cites that Nebraska ranks third in the nation for power grid reliability. Additionally, he notes the Cornhusker State obtained 51% of its in-state electricity net generation from coal, 24% from wind, and 17% from nuclear power in 2020.