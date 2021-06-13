AgLines: Snow to present vadose zone findings to CPNRD board

Dan Snow, director of the Water Sciences Laboratory at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will report on a three-year study of vadose zone nitrate to the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors. The report will show locations of core samples collected, comparison of nitrate profiles to previous time periods, and estimation of nitrate transport rates at each location.

The board meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the CPNRD office, 215 Kaufman Ave.

Other agenda items include:

-- The budget committee will review the proposed Fiscal 2022 budget. The board will act to approve the 2022 fiscal budget of expenditures to hold a public hearing on the same day as the July board meeting. The levy will be set at the August board meeting, which is actually scheduled for Sept. 2 to accommodate the advertising requirements as the valuations are not available from the counties until Aug. 20.

-- Luke Zakrzewski, GIS image analyst, will report on the spring 2021 static groundwater level results along with a comparison of groundwater levels in 1982. The 1982 levels were established as the standard for the NRD’s Groundwater Management Plan with maximum acceptable declines and a margin of safety calculated for each of the District’s 24 Ground Water Management Areas.