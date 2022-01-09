AgLines: Soybean Management Field Days info online

USDA issues Nebraska cattle, hog reports

LINCOLN — Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.58 million cattle on feed on Dec. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 2% from last year.

Placements during November totaled 490,000 head, up 7% from 2020.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of November totaled 455,000 head, up 10% from last year. Other disappearance during November totaled 15,000 head, unchanged from last year.

Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1, was 3.60 million head.

This was down 5% from Dec. 1, 2020, and down 1% from Sept. 1, 2021.

Breeding hog inventory, at 440,000 head, was up 7% from December 1, 2020, but down 4% from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.16 million head, was down 7% from last year, and down 1% from last quarter.