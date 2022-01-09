AgLines: Soybean Management Field Days info online

LINCOLN — For growers who couldn’t make it to Soybean Management Field Days this past summer or for those who attended and need a refresher, SMFD presentations were recorded and are available at enrec.unl.edu/2021soybeanmanagementfielddays.
The SMFD presentations are provided to growers to view whenever and wherever is most convenient. The series includes 17 video modules discussing everything from soybean gall midge to Nebraska cropland values.
The field days and virtual sessions are sponsored by NSB in partnership with Nebraska Extension in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and are funded through Nebraska soybean checkoff dollars.
Presentations include:
- Soil water considerations with cover crops in irrigated soybeans
- SMFD research on soil water use with cover crops in irrigated soybeans
- Water use and planting considerations in irrigated fields with cover crops
- Yield-increasing soybean production practices: planting date, row width, seeding rate
- Nebraska cropland cash rental rates in 2021
- Nebraska cropland lease trends in 2021
- Nebraska cropland values in 2021
- Pricing decisions and opportunities
- Understanding the soybean market
- Fall planted cover crops and benefits in a soybean system
- Interseeding cover crops into soybeans
- Arthropod management in cover crops
- Soybean gall midge: understanding a new pest of soybean
- Soybean gall midge: management tactics for a new pest
- Soybean disease update
- Frogeye leaf spot of soybean disease update
Beck’s acquires new facility near Goehner
ATLANTA, Ind. — Beck’s, the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, has acquired a new facility near Goehner.
Located on 150 acres, the site will provide western farmers with sales support, distribution, and Practical Farm Research, as well as educational and agronomic opportunities.
Situated off I-80, Beck’s Goehner facility will bring superior visibility and recognition to the area, with new buildings and reconstruction. The facility will be partially operational in 2022 but is expected to be fully operational in 2023. Beck’s will add multiple new full-time employees to operate the facility and bring farmers localized service and high-yielding, region-specific products.
In addition, this facility will have more than 100 acres of land dedicated to Practical Farm Research. Beck’s PFR studies are designed with the farmer in mind and highlight different management practices and inputs to help farmers to make better decisions on their farms and increase profitability.
For more information about Beck’s products, services or dealer network, please visit www.beckshybrids.com or call 800-937-2325.
USDA issues Nebraska cattle, hog reports
LINCOLN — Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.58 million cattle on feed on Dec. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 2% from last year.
Placements during November totaled 490,000 head, up 7% from 2020.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of November totaled 455,000 head, up 10% from last year. Other disappearance during November totaled 15,000 head, unchanged from last year.
Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1, was 3.60 million head.
This was down 5% from Dec. 1, 2020, and down 1% from Sept. 1, 2021.
Breeding hog inventory, at 440,000 head, was up 7% from December 1, 2020, but down 4% from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.16 million head, was down 7% from last year, and down 1% from last quarter.
The September - November 2021 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.28 million head, was up 3% from 2020. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 195,000 head, up 3% from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.70 for the September - November period, compared to 11.70 last year.