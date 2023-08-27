Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board announces new executive director

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, together with the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association, announces the appointment of Kristine Dvoracek-Jameson of St. Paul to the executive director position effective as of Aug. 14.

Dvoracek-Jameson will work directly with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to promote sorghum production in Nebraska. She grew up on a family farm that raised sorghum for several generations. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2022 with a degree in agribusiness. While attending UNL, she interned with the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board.

Contact her at 402-471-4276 or Sorghum.Board@Nebraska.gov

Ogallala to host Nebraska Stockman’s Tour

OGALLALA — The Nebraska Stockman’s Tour is planned for 1:30 p.m. MT on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Livestock Auction Market, 1507 W. First St. in Ogallala.

Check-in starts at 12:30 p.m.

The tour offers participants the change to become Beef Quality Assurance certified as well as gain knowledge on beef production and handling.

Topics and speakers for the tour are: Controlling flies and lice on livestock by Dave Boxler, Nebraska Extension Educator; livestock behavior principles by Ruth Woiwode, Nebraska Extension Animal Behaviorist; livestock handling techniques and tips (demonstration) by Randy Saner, Extension Educator, and Ruth Woiwode, Nebraska Extension; and BQA training and certification by Jesse Fulton, Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance, Nebraska Extension.

The cost is $20 per person payable at the event which includes BQA certification. For more information and to register for the program contact Saner at 308-532-2683 or rsaner2@unl.edu

Deputy Secretary of State reappointed to national agriculture committee

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reappointed Nebraska Deputy Secretary of State for International Trade Cindi Allen to the Agriculture Policy Advisory Committee.

Members of APAC advise, consult with, and make recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture and the United States Trade Representative concerning the trade policy of the United States. Deputy Secretary

Allen has served on APAC for three presidential administrations and has 17 years of experience working in international trade.

APAC members include critical ag stakeholders such as the National Corn Growers Association, U.S. Meat Export Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef and other significant agriculture producers and their organizations.

Allen has served the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office since 2019. Before her appointment to the Secretary of State’s office, Allen accompanied the Governor of Nebraska to countries across multiple continents to promote the State’s agricultural interests. Allen also serves on the United States Department of Agriculture’s Global Food Security Strategy Committee.

USDA makes more grants available for meat and poultry processors

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Acting Under Secretary Roger Glendenning has announced the USDA is making more funding available for meat and poultry processors to expand operations, transform the food supply chain and create new and better markets for producers.

USDA is partnering with the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund to make available $123 million in grants through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. The grants will help independent businesses build and modernize processing facilities and equipment, adopt new technologies and train workers, among other activities.

Eligible projects may receive grants from $250,000 up to $10 million. Successful applicants must be able to cover 70% of their total project cost.

Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 22, 2023.

Details on eligibility and requirements are available on Grants.gov.