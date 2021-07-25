AgLines: Study shows minimal impact on groundwater availability

Vogt said there may be a slight increase in the district’s total valuation; however, based on last year’s valuations, the levy for FY 2021-22 is estimated to be 0.022566 compared to last year’s levy of 0.022965. Since the valuations aren’t received from the 11 county assessors until Aug. 20, the levy hearing is planned for 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, to allow for public notice requirements.

-- Heard from Joe Krolikowski, district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, who reported that NRCS is processing applications received for the Nebraska Soil Carbon Project funded through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The Nature Conservancy is the lead partner of the project, partners include NRCS, Central Platte NRD, Upper Big Blue NRD, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium, Cargill, Target and McDonald’s.

The goal is to enroll producers to install soil health practices on central Nebraska cropland fields over the next five years by providing cost-share for cover crops, no till and/or diversified crop rotations. Their soils will be evaluated for both carbon and water quality benefits and then quantified showing the results before and after implementing any of these conservation practices. Krolikowski said contract obligations will be completed by Sept. 30 for the highest ranked applications preapproved for funding.