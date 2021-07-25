AgLines: Study shows minimal impact on groundwater availability

Dan Bigbee with EA Engineering, presented a progress report on the four-year Cover Crop Impact Study to the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors on Thursday.
The study began in August 2019 to research impacts on groundwater from cover crops.
The study compared irrigated and dryland cropped fields, targeting southern Buffalo County where the Lower Loup and Central Platte NRDs have experienced localized groundwater declines. The Lower Loup Basin and Central Platte River Basin have diverse soil types and cropping practices that affect both water quantity and quality. The study is researching the general influence of cover crops on soil moisture, groundwater recharge and Nitrogen movement in the soil between the South Loup River and Wood River.
Bigbee said so far, the study has shown there is minimal seasonal impact of groundwater availability on the fields that implement cover crops compared to non-cover crop fields. He said nitrate sampling will begin this fall to compare groundwater contamination on cover crop and non-cover crop fields. The study will continue through June 2023.
Also during the meeting:
-- The board approved the 2022 fiscal budget of expenditures. Lyndon Vogt, general manager, said the budget is down slightly from 2021. Total requirements for the general fund and sinking fund are $24,584,382.92. Based on the balances on hand, and estimated revenue, the required property tax would be $3,983,622.69 which would be a decrease of $73,396.65 from last year.
Vogt said there may be a slight increase in the district’s total valuation; however, based on last year’s valuations, the levy for FY 2021-22 is estimated to be 0.022566 compared to last year’s levy of 0.022965. Since the valuations aren’t received from the 11 county assessors until Aug. 20, the levy hearing is planned for 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, to allow for public notice requirements.
-- Heard from Joe Krolikowski, district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, who reported that NRCS is processing applications received for the Nebraska Soil Carbon Project funded through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The Nature Conservancy is the lead partner of the project, partners include NRCS, Central Platte NRD, Upper Big Blue NRD, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium, Cargill, Target and McDonald’s.
The goal is to enroll producers to install soil health practices on central Nebraska cropland fields over the next five years by providing cost-share for cover crops, no till and/or diversified crop rotations. Their soils will be evaluated for both carbon and water quality benefits and then quantified showing the results before and after implementing any of these conservation practices. Krolikowski said contract obligations will be completed by Sept. 30 for the highest ranked applications preapproved for funding.
The national NRCS office is planning to release new contracting software and will provide training to local offices to develop the RCPP contracts. CPNRD received 17 applications and UBBNRD received 20 applications totaling $2,207,635 in requests. Approximately $309,365 is available to implement practices in each NRD.
New assistant director joins NDA staff
LINCOLN — Cicely Batie is a new assistant director for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
The announcement was made by Steve Wellman, NDA director.
Batie, who has education and experience in agricultural economics, natural resources,and trade, began assumed in her position in late June.
“Cicely is a native Nebraskan, growing up on her family farm northeast of Lexington, so she understands agriculture and what the good life really means here in Nebraska,” Wellman said. “Her experience in livestock development combined with her education in ag economics will help grow Nebraska by growing Nebraska agriculture.”
Batie recently completed her Master of Science in Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and wrote her thesis on Nebraska’s Livestock Friendly County program which is managed by NDA. Prior to receiving her Master’s degree, Batie worked for Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C., where she advised Fischer on agriculture, energy, environment, natural resources and trade policy.
Batie fills the assistant director position previously held by Amelia Breinig who took an agri-business job in the private sector. Assistant Director Batie will lead the agency’s domestic and international promotions.
Allissa Troyer and Jon Kerrigan have also joined the NDA team and will work with Batie in promotions and international trade. Troyer will focus on sales, promotions and value-added aspects of Nebraska agricultural products within the United States, while Kerrigan will focus on sales, promotions and value-added aspects of Nebraska agricultural products in the international marketplace.