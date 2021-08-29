AgLines: U.S. beef and pork exports on record pace through June

U.S. red meat exports closed the first half of the year on a strong note, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
The USMEF said that, although volume and value eased from the enormous totals posted in April and May, export value was still the highest on record for the month of June and first-half shipments established a record pace for both beef and pork exports.
“USMEF had expected a continued strong performance in June for both beef and pork exports, despite significant headwinds,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom.
Halstrom said 2021 has presented many formidable challenges for the U.S. industry, including a very tight labor situation, logistical obstacles that slowed product movement and food service restrictions in many key markets.
“So the fact that first-half exports reached record levels speaks to the loyalty of our international customer base, strong consumer demand for high-quality, nutritious U.S. red meat and the U.S. industry’s ability to adapt to a challenging and rapidly changing business climate,” he said. “We have also seen a welcome rebound in beef and pork variety meat volumes, which had been down last year.”
June beef exports totaled 112,249 metric tons, up 42% from a year ago when exports were still hampered by a COVID-related slowdown in production. Export value was $804.4 million, up 68% from a year ago and the third highest on record after April and May of this year. First-half exports reached 700,087 mt, up 18% from a year ago, valued at $4.64 billion (up 28%). Compared to 2018, the record year for U.S. beef exports, first-half results were up 6% in volume and 15% in value.
Pork exports reached 238,935 mt in June, up 15% from a year ago, while export value climbed 35% to $696.8 million. First-half pork exports topped last year’s record pace by 1% at 1.58 million mt, valued at $4.33 billion (up 7%).
Study shows how corn and soybean producers benefit from U.S. red meat exports
U.S. beef and pork exports brought critical returns to the corn and soybean industries in 2020, according to an independent study conducted by World Perspectives, Inc. and released by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. According to the study, U.S. beef and pork exports contributed 41 cents per bushel to the value of corn and $1.06 per bushel to soybeans in 2020.
“As the study indicates, my farm gains from red meat exports in the price of every acre of crops that we grow,” says Dean Meyer, who produces corn, soybeans, cattle and hogs near Rock Rapids, Iowa. “Red meat exports are vital to my family’s operation.”
Corn and soybean producers support the international promotion of U.S. pork, beef and lamb by investing a portion of their checkoff dollars in market development efforts conducted by USMEF. This funding is leveraged with support from pork and beef checkoff programs and USDA.
Meyer also highlights the industry-wide collaboration behind the promotion of value-added U.S. red meat in international markets. “Something else this study points to is how different sectors of U.S. agriculture can work together to benefit the industry as a whole.” With such collaboration, Meyer adds, “there is great potential for U.S. agriculture on the world stage.”
Key findings from the study, which utilizes 2020 export data, include:
-- Value of Red Meat Exports’ Feed Use of Soybeans and Corn in 2020
-- U.S. pork exports used 2.45 million tons of soybean meal, which is the equivalent of 103.2 million bushels of soybeans. At an average annual price of $8.98/bushel, pork exports accounted for $927 million in market value to the soybean industry.
-- Beef and pork exports used 530.5 million bushels of corn. At an average annual price of $3.52/bushel, beef and pork exports accounted for $1.87 billion in market value to the corn industry.
-- Beef and pork exports also used 3.03 million tons of distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) at an annual average price of $154.59/ton, generating $468 million in market value for ethanol mills’ co-products.
-- In 2020, beef and pork exports contributed 41 cents per bushel, or 11.5% of the average annual price of $3.52/bushel. With total production of 14.18 billion bushels, the value of red meat exports to the U.S. corn crop was $5.8 billion, meaning corn growers would have lost $5.8 billion in value if there were no beef and pork exports.
-- In 2020, pork exports contributed $1.06 per bushel, or 12% of the average annual price of $8.98/bushel. With total production of 4.14 billion bushels, the value of pork exports was $4.4 billion to the U.S. soybean crop, meaning soybean producers would have lost $4.4 billion in value if there were no pork exports.
“USMEF’s efforts to promote U.S. red meat in international markets have paid off for producers, whether they raise livestock or grow corn and soybeans – or, like me, they do both,” says Mark Legan, a hog farmer from Coatesville, Ind. “The study adds numbers to the story – a story those of us in this business have been telling for a long time – that global trade is vital to all of us involved in U.S. agriculture.”
USDA accepts 2.8M acres for conservation program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has accepted 2.8 million acres in offers from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment into the Conservation Reserve Program in 2021. This year, almost 1.9 million acres in offers have been accepted through the General CRP Signup, and USDA’s Farm Service Agency has accepted more than 897,000 acres for enrollment through the Continuous Signup. The Continuous Signup remains open and CRP Grasslands Signup closed last week, so USDA expects to enroll more acres into all of CRP than the 3 million acres that are expiring.
“Despite Congress raising the enrollment target in the 2018 Farm Bill, there have been decreases in enrollment for the past two years. The changes we made this spring have put us on the path to reverse this trend,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Even with the improved direction, USDA will still be about 4 million acres below the enrollment target. The CRP benefits for producers, sportsmen, wildlife, conservation and climate are numerous and well documented. We cannot afford to let them to be left on the table.”
The 4 million-acre shortfall in CRP would have had the following impacts:
-- More than 359,000 acres less annual forage under CRP Grasslands;
-- A loss of 1,500,000 acres of quality wildlife and pollinator less habitat for wildlife;
-- 20% fewer apiaries in major production regions meeting critical forage thresholds;
-- A loss of more than 4 million upland game and other grassland birds;
-- About 90 million pounds of nitrogen entering waterways;
-- Over 30 million tons of soil eroded, leading to increased pollution and sedimentation in streams and rivers;
-- Foregone sequestration of more than 3 million metric tons of CO2.