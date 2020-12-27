AgLines: UNL’s ag research facility to receive federal funding

LINCOLN — The USDA Agriculture Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will receive $11.2 million in federal funding for the planning and design of its facility.
The funding is included in the federal 2021 omnibus appropriations bill. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, was successful in including the funding.
Fortenberry said he is pleased that a new USDA building for ARS is slated for the Nebraska Innovation Campus at UNL.
“With this new funding, USDA will expand its strategic research investments in areas such as agricultural innovation and precision agriculture,” Fortenberry said. “This effort aligns the needs of our country and the university’s agricultural research mission.”
According to UNL, Nebraska is the nation’s third-largest ag economy, with agricultural production contributing more than $21 billion annually. Nebraska is known for the scale and diversity of its crop and livestock commodities, as well as for the abundance of its natural resources. The university is consistently ranked among the top agricultural colleges in the United States, with respected, established research programs in food, agriculture, climate, water and natural resource sciences.
“Nebraska is the epicenter of agriculture in the United States,” said Mike Boehm, vice president and vice chancellor for agriculture and natural resources at Nebraska. “News of this facility is a bold step to ensure American agriculture remains the leader in feeding and fueling a growing world in a sustainable way.”
Cattle on feed up 2% in Nebraska feedlots
LINCOLN — Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.53 million cattle on feed on Dec. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 2% from last year.
Placements during November totaled 460,000 head, down 12% from 2019. Fed cattle marketings for the month of November totaled 415,000 head, down 13% from last year.
Other disappearance during November totaled 15,000 head, unchanged from last year.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on Dec. 1. The inventory was slightly above Dec. 1, 2019.
Placements in feedlots during November totaled 1.91 million head, 9% below 2019. Net placements were 1.85 million head. During November, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 520,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 460,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 400,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 306,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 130,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during November totaled 1.78 million head, 2% below 2019. Other disappearance totaled 61,000 head during November, 6% below 2019.
Layers down across the state in November
LINCOLN — All layers in Nebraska during November 2020 totaled 7.84 million, down from 9.13 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during November totaled 199 million eggs, down from 225 million in 2019. November egg production per 100 layers was 2,534 eggs, compared to 2,469 eggs in 2019.
Hog inventory down 4% in Nebraska
LINCOLN - Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1, was 3.65 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was down 4% from Dec. 1, 2019, and down 4% from Sept. 1.
Breeding hog inventory, at 430,000 head, was down 2% from Dec. 1, 2019, but unchanged from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.22 million head, was down 4% from last year, and down 4% from last quarter.
The September-November 2020 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.22 million head, was unchanged from 2019. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 190,000 head, unchanged from last year.
The average pigs saved per litter was 11.70 for the September-November period, compared to 11.70 last year.
Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 190,000 sows during the December to February 2021 quarter, unchanged from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago. Intended farrowings for March through May 2021 are 190,000 sows, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.
United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1 was 77.5 million head. This was down 1% from Dec. 1, 2019, and down 1% from Sept. 1.
Breeding inventory, at 6.28 million head, was down 3% from last year, and down 1% from the previous quarter.
Market hog inventory, at 71.2 million head, was down 1% from last year, and down 1% from last quarter.
The September-November 2020 pig crop, at 35.0 million head, was down 1% from 2019. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.16 million head, down 1% from 2019. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 50% of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.05 for the September-November period, compared to 11.09 last year.