AgLines: UNL’s ag research facility to receive federal funding

LINCOLN — The USDA Agriculture Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will receive $11.2 million in federal funding for the planning and design of its facility.

The funding is included in the federal 2021 omnibus appropriations bill. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, was successful in including the funding.

Fortenberry said he is pleased that a new USDA building for ARS is slated for the Nebraska Innovation Campus at UNL.

“With this new funding, USDA will expand its strategic research investments in areas such as agricultural innovation and precision agriculture,” Fortenberry said. “This effort aligns the needs of our country and the university’s agricultural research mission.”

According to UNL, Nebraska is the nation’s third-largest ag economy, with agricultural production contributing more than $21 billion annually. Nebraska is known for the scale and diversity of its crop and livestock commodities, as well as for the abundance of its natural resources. The university is consistently ranked among the top agricultural colleges in the United States, with respected, established research programs in food, agriculture, climate, water and natural resource sciences.