AgLines: USDA begins issuing payments for Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program

USDA issuing payments for Spot Market Hog Pandemic ProgramWASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the amount of funding available for the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program and started to issue approximately $62.8 million in pandemic assistance payments to hog producers earlier this month.

SMHPP assists eligible producers who sold hogs through a spot market sale from April 16, 2020, through Sept. 1, 2020. USDA’s Farm Service Agency accepted SMHPP applications through April 29.

“In order to provide more targeted support to hog producers affected by the pandemic, FSA was able to increase funding for SMHPP to provide full payments to producers instead of applying a payment factor,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “We are pleased to be able to provide more equitable opportunities for hog producers who were hard-hit by the pandemic.”

SMHPP payments will be calculated by multiplying the number of head of eligible hogs, not to exceed 10,000 head, by the payment rate of $54 per head.

FSA originally planned to apply a payment factor if calculated payments exceeded the allocated $50 million in pandemic assistance funds for SMHPP. Payments are not expected to be factored due to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s decision to increase funding enabling producers to receive 100% of the calculated SMHPP payment.

There is no per person or legal entity payment limitation on SMHPP payments.

USDA offered SMHPP in response to a reduction in packer production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in fewer negotiated hogs being procured and subsequent lower market prices. The program is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative and addresses gaps in previous assistance for hog producers.

Corn Board to meet in Kearney

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board plans to meet August 9 at Younes Conference Center, 416 W. Talmadge Road in Kearney

The Board will conduct regular board business. The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion. A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to renee.tichota@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.

Nebraska corn joins call-to-action to protect atrazine

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association are urging farmers to submit comments to the Environmental Protection Agency.

On June 30, the EPA announced an upcoming revision of atrazine’s registration. This new level of concern for atrazine will vastly reduce the herbicide’s effectiveness, hindering farmers’ ability to utilize this critical tool.

Farmers need to relay to the EPA that atrazine is a valuable weed control product on their operation. The EPA’s proposed rule would lower the level of concern to 3.4 ppb. To continue to apply this herbicide, farmers would need to adopt various mitigation strategies.

“Farmers need tools in their toolbox to continue providing safe feed, food and fuel for the world,” explained Andy Jobman, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and farmer from Gothenburg. “The EPA needs to hear from any and all farmers about how detrimental this proposal would be to our operations.”

“Atrazine is a safe and effective tool for corn farmers that benefits the environment from unnecessary tillage,” added Jay Reiners, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Juniata. “We need to take the time as farmers to share with the Environmental Protection Agency the vitality of this product on our farms.”

Comments can be submitted to EPA, and advocates are encouraged to include information about how the proposed level of concern and required mitigation strategies would impact their individual operations. The public comment period is now open, and farmers can voice their support for atrazine at ncga.ws/atrazine. Farmers have until September 6, 2022, to submit their comments.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is a grassroots commodity organization that works to enhance the profitability of corn producers. NeCGA has more than 2,500 dues-paying members in Nebraska. NeCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 40,000 dues-paying members nationwide.